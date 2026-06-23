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Luminaria to light up a new corner of downtown San Antonio

Texas Public Radio | By Jack Morgan
Published June 23, 2026 at 3:39 PM CDT
Crowds turned out on a cold night to enjoy Luminaria 2022 in front of the Tobin Center.
Jia Chen
/
TPR
Crowds turned out on a cold night to enjoy Luminaria 2022 in front of the Tobin Center.

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Luminaria, San Antonio's annual nighttime arts festival, is moving west this year. The festival will be centered along West Houston Street in downtown San Antonio and extend into the San Pedro Creek Culture Park.

The move comes after two years in St. Paul Square on the near East Side. Before that, the festival was held at Hemisfair and several other locations around downtown.

Nighttime arts festivals have become popular in Europe and cities across the Southwest. After seeing similar events in Spain and Paris, former Mayor Phil Hardberger launched Luminaria in 2008.

Now in its 18th year, the event has become one of San Antonio's largest annual celebrations of local art and culture.

Urban-15's illuminated dance and light show at San Antonio's Luminaria on Saturday Oct. 19, 2024.
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Urban-15's illuminated dance and light show at San Antonio's Luminaria on Saturday Oct. 19, 2024.
Vivian Zuniga / TPR
Little Amal, touches the hand of a child at Luminaria
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Little Amal, reaches for the hand of a child at Luminaria.
Jia Chen / TPR
Urban 15 in front of the Alamodome
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Urban 15 in front of the Alamodome
Luminaria
ForzaDance
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ForzaDance
Courtesy Luminaria
Kristina Salinas and Yadhira Lozano
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Kristina Salinas and Yadhira Lozano
Courtesy Luminaria
Caterina Holdbrook
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Caterina Holdbrook
Courtesy Luminaria
Urban 15 drummers
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Urban 15 drummers
Courtesy Luminaria
Artist Rubio shows how it's done
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Artist Rubio shows how it's done
Courtesy Luminaria

Luminaria Executive Director Yadhira Lozano said the new location was a natural fit.

“We're all here together along the San Pedro Creek, where there's already plenty of public art,” Lozano said. “So why not explore this area in a beautiful nighttime setting brought to life by our local artists?”

Lozano said the festival's footprint will stretch from West Houston Street into the San Pedro Creek Culture Park area. Local artists will make up the vast majority of the festival.

“I think 90% to 95% of the festival is local art, San Antonio-based,” she said.

Lozano said Luminaria pays all artists for their work, and she said their contributions help bring new life to some of the city's historic spaces.

“We're known for being a historic city, but the city is not only preserving downtown's history, it's also re-engaging with our historic structures in new and exciting ways.”

Luminaria Board Chair Eduardo Garcia said art's value extends beyond aesthetics.

“San Antonio artists don't just make our city beautiful, they build our economic infrastructure, and they fuel local tourism,” Garcia said.

2024 Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival

Garcia said every dollar spent on artists can have a broader impact on the local economy.

“Every single dollar invested in Luminaria artists acts as a financial multiplier,” Garcia said. “It pumps immediate revenue directly back into the pockets of everyday San Antonians.”

Lozano thinks if you come to one Luminaria, you'll come back every year.

“Just come and enjoy, and take a look at this part of downtown, and see what there is to offer,” she said.

This year's Luminaria takes place Saturday, Nov. 14, from 6 p.m. to midnight and is free.

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Arts & Culture Top StoriesTPRLuminaria
Jack Morgan
Jack Morgan can be reached at jack@tpr.org and on Twitter at @JackMorganii
See stories by Jack Morgan