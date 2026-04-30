The Weekender: A tea garden party, live music in a horror film and an underground concert

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If you’re looking to give your weekend a fun twist, TPR’s Jack Morgan has three solid ideas.

On Friday, at the chamber group Agarita’s next performance in Southtown, in what they call The Loft. Here’s Marisa Bushman.

“We are doing our first silent film with live music at the Agarita loft in Southtown, and we'll be playing live music written by Stephen Prutsman to the first horror film from 1921, 'The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari,” Bushman said.

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She thinks the film is amazing, and Agarita’s main task will play the score live.

“It's really a phenomenal horror film,” she said. “I've read that some of the shadows were actually painted onto back scenes in different places, so it has this really surreal look to it.”

Agarita loft is in Southtown, and those going to the concert have a lot with free parking just across the street, thanks to the United Way. Register beforehand at agarita.org to guarantee your free admission.

Find more information here.

'Gema' performed by Louis Villa with Trio Palenque at Cave Without a Name.

Then on Saturday, Mike Burrell from Cave Without a Name says 80 feet below the hill country limestone something unexpected is happening.

Cave Without a Name is a large, really beautiful, commercial cave, 11 miles northeast of Boerne, Texas. We mostly do tours, but on some weekends, we do concerts,” he said.

Those going will descend 126 stairs and then must retrace their steps when the concert’s done.

“This is going to be like a Mother's Day-oriented concert. Trio Palenque, which is a trio of really amazing guitar players and singers,” Burrell said. He noted that the cave acoustics are such that the musicians don’t need electronic help.

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“There's no microphones, there's no speakers. And it sounds incredible down there,” he said.

The event is called "Serenata a las Madres: A Heartfelt Tribute."

The concert is in the cave’s largest space, The Throne Room. They’ve erected a stage and lights for these concerts, and you might even see a bat or two.

Also on Saturday night, Amy Stinson says The Japanese Tea Garden will be full of music.

“It is an incredible, beautiful gem of San Antonio, and It's peaceful and magical,” Stinson said.

Find more information here.

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And on Saturday night at the Japanese Tea Garden, underneath the massive stone pavilion, there's a party called the Tequila Pop Social. One of the city’s most favorite bands will be performing.

“Our headliner is Buttercup, who is an incredible local band, and we also have Mariachis and Folklorico and really fun family friendly games,” she said.

Find more information here.

Buttercup Official Music Video for "Unlevel" from the album Hot Love on Bedlamb Records.