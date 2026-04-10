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Attention strawberry lovers: Poteet celebrates the red berries

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton,
Brian Kirkpatrick
Published April 10, 2026 at 4:40 PM CDT
Poteet's famous strawberry water tower
Courtesy photo
/
Maguire Iron Works
Poteet's famous strawberry water tower

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It’s the "sweetest time in Texas" and time to celebrate all things strawberry.

The Poteet Strawberry Festival features all the fan-favorite foods like corn dogs, funnel cakes and, of course, lots of fresh Poteet strawberries from the "Strawberry Capital of Texas."

It's the tiny town's way of celebrating the local crop.

There’s a carnival and lots of activities for kids and adults alike.

Live music will take place on multiple stages throughout the weekend.

Arts, crafts and boutique vendors help fill the festival with color and craftsmanship.

Tickets are on sale for $29 online for Saturday and Sunday.

The festival offers veterans and active-duty military free gate admission. Children 12 and under also get in free. More information is available at poteetstrawberryfestival.com

Poteet is little more than a half-hour drive south of San Antonio on State Highway 16.
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Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
See stories by Jerry Clayton
Brian Kirkpatrick
brian@tpr.org
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick