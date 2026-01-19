In San Antonio, the nation's largest MLK march takes on added meaning

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio, a city where Black residents make up just about 7% of the population, marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day with an annual march that’s grown from humble origins into one of the country’s largest. Hundreds of thousands marched nearly three miles on the East Side of San Antonio on Monday to honor Dr. King’s life and legacy.

The first march took place in 1968, just days after King’s assassination. Organized by Reverend Raymond Aaron Callies Sr., it drew just 10 people, who walked about a mile and a half from Trinity Baptist Church to what is now the Martin Luther King Plaza, where they laid a wreath in his honor.

Over time, the march took on added significance for San Antonio’s East Side. Rev. Callies continued the event as a way to draw attention to neighborhood needs in an area where most residents are Black or African American. The city eventually began supporting the march, and after nearly four decades of city backing, it now honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. while also advocating for broader civil rights.

This year’s theme was “Diversity unites us, love leads us, and action propels us.”

1 of 4 — responsibilty sign MLK-1.jpg People came out to the march despite the chilly weather in the morning. Ivanna Bass Caldera / TPR 2 of 4 — Rosa parks quote-1.jpg Other civil rights activists like Rosa Parks were commemorated alongside MLK during the march. Ivanna Bass Caldera / TPR 3 of 4 — silence sign-1.jpg The MLK march is an opportunity for people to practice MLK's nonviolent act of protest. Ivanna Bass Caldera / TPR 4 of 4 — IMG_2257.JPG Marchers at the MLK march in San Antonio, TX Ivanna Bass Caldera / TPR

The march itself was loud and lively. Participants walked, biked, and roller skated along the route. Music blasted every few blocks, as marchers danced and carried signs quoting King’s words.

March attendee Kristina Welzien rode the VIA bus with her eight-year-old son, his friend, and his friend's mom to be dropped off near the start of the march at 10 a.m.

1 of 4 — inside bus-1.jpg VIA helped transport thousands of people attending the MLK march. Ivanna Bass Caldera / TPR 2 of 4 — Mlk bus wide shot-1.jpg A line of VIA buses line up to transport marchers. Ivanna Bass Caldera / TPR 3 of 4 — kristina and son-1.jpg Kristina Welzien and her son attend their first MLK march. Ivanna Bass Caldera / TPR 4 of 4 — bus drop off-1.jpg VIA busses drop off riders near the MLK freedom bridge to start the march at 10 a.m. Ivanna Bass Caldera / TPR

“My son was actually born in Uganda, and so this walk is very special to me,” Welzien said. “And if it weren't for fighters like MLK, our sons wouldn't be able to be friends, and they wouldn't be in school together. And times are really scary. And just, you know, grateful for the good people.”

The Bexar County Buffalo Soldiers were among the many groups taking part. Their president, Larry Carter, said the march is a reminder of national unity.

“It shows that we are still together — that Washington doesn’t run the whole country. The people run the country. Simple as that,” Carter said.

1 of 3 — Buffalo soldiers-1.jpg The Bexar County Buffalo Soldiers attend the MLK March year after year in full attire. Ivanna Bass Caldera / TPR 2 of 3 — horseback rider-1.jpg Horseback rider waits for the march to start. Ivanna Bass Caldera / TPR 3 of 3 — friends pose-1.jpg Two community members pose to show off their t-shirts featuring MLK and other civil rights leaders including Malcom X. Ivanna Bass Caldera / TPR

Those who didn’t march lined the route to cheer on participants. Norma Crawford stood with a group from Message Church, handing out bottled water from a delivery truck. Within the first hour, they had already given out more than 20 cases. Crawford said she was there using language popularized during the Trump campaign to describe her view of the country’s ideals.

“(I am here to) make America great again. His ‘make America great’, not the one they got now,” Crawford said. "(King) had a dream that all people are created and treated the same.”

Kenneth Bell has attended the march with his twin sister, Karen Leija, since they were children. He said their parents taught them the importance of honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s roots and legacy within the Black community — and of remembering the rights King fought for.

Bell said losing sight of that history risks losing hard-won progress.

1 of 5 — twins MLK-1.jpg Kenneth Bell and Karen Laija are twins who have been attending the MLK march since they were kids. Ivanna Bass Caldera / TPR 2 of 5 — moms demand action-1.jpg Community organizations such as Moms Demand Action joined the march. Ivanna Bass Caldera / TPR 3 of 5 — MLK Anti MAGA-1.jpg MLK marchers amplified their desire for peace in the country. Ivanna Bass Caldera / TPR 4 of 5 — Mlk head cutout-1.jpg People brought unique signs to celebrate MLK's legacy. Ivanna Bass Caldera / TPR 5 of 5 — Immigration sign MLK-1.jpg The two and a half mile march starts at the Martin Luther King Junior Academy and ends at Pittman-Sullivan park. Ivanna Bass Caldera / TPR

“Equity and inclusion, that's the roots of everything. And in the Black community, we're still not a majority. We are a minority. And if we forget about equity inclusion, we're generally the first ones to get left behind,” Bell said. “When you look at moving forward with generations, I have kids, I want to see them grow up in a world where they don't have to worry about the things I had to worry about. As I didn't have to worry about the things that my parents had to worry about. And it should keep getting better and better. If that happens, it gets better for everybody.”

1 of 2 — education st philips college-1.jpg St. Philip's college marched together at the MLK march wearing blue and spelling out education. Ivanna Bass Caldera / TPR 2 of 2 — Trinity MLk-1.jpg Trinity University brings students to the MLK march every year. Ivanna Bass Caldera / TPR

Many schools such as Trinity University, St. Phillips College, and San Antonio Community College took part in the march. Student Sarah Sanchez was there with Alamo Colleges. She lives in New Braunfels and made sure to drive down for the march.

“This march matters to me to show the community that we are really here, that we understand, and that we are here to support one another,” Sanchez said.

Organizations such as the Students of Service were there as well. Josh Duelm had been to the MLK march several times over the years, but this was his first time as an employee of Students of Service, a nonprofit that fosters youth civic engagement.

“I'm out here today to show my support for freedom and my love for San Antonio. I think the march is great because it's inclusive of everyone,” Duelm said. "It lifts up all of our voices, and we're stronger together, and we need that in this time of division. As MLK said, ‘only light can drive out darkness.'"