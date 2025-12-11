The Weekender: Holiday music dominates the second weekend in December

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

If you haven’t made your weekend plans, TPR has some good suggestions—featuring music and more for the holidays.

J-Darius at the Carver Community Cultural Center

Saturday night at the Carver Community Cultural Center, singer J-Darius will perform his uniquely styled holiday music.

“I would say that my music is a blend between soul and R&B. I grew up listening to a lot of gospel, so that's definitely infused in there as well,” J-Darius said.

He said that Saturday night’s performance, in a sense, will range across time.

Holiday Escape

“It is kind of throwback to the nostalgic holiday variety shows. We have an eight-piece band. Our background singers for the evening are named The Peppermint, so they'll be singing and having some songs as well,” he said. “We're mixing in comedy, live sketches, videos. And so it is a very family-friendly show where everybody can come out and just really kick off the holiday season.”

You can catch J-Darius Saturday night for a soulful take on the Holidays.

Ticket information can be found here.

The Children's Ballet—The Nutcracker at the Lila Cockrell Theater

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday The Children’s Ballet will be performing a holiday favorite. Vanessa Bessler is their artistic director.

1 of 3 — CBSA Imogen Nutcracker 2019.JPG Children's Ballet production of The Nutcracker San Antonio Children's Ballet 2 of 3 — Fri_Night_Cav3_InfinitePhotographySA.jpg San Antonio Children's Ballet Infinite Photography SA 3 of 3 — Fri_Night_Forest_InfinitePhotographySA.jpg San Antonio Children's Ballet production of The Nutcracker Infinite Photography SA

“This weekend, we're presenting The Children's Nutcracker at Lila Cockrell on Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.,” Bessler said. “It's a magical production in a magical rendition of The Nutcracker with amazing dancing, spectacular scenery, special effects in professional lighting in the beautiful Lila Cockrell right at the River Walk.”

Bessler said the ballet is the main event, but beforehand they have a holiday market in the Tobin lobby.

“We recommend that you arrive early, and the market opens at 6 p.m. There is a Holiday Market where you can find a present for Christmas, the ultimate nutcrackers, and there is food, and (you can) sing some carols before the production starts.”

Ticket information can be found here.

1 of 3 — IMG_0187.jpeg Frozen cast members Awkward Eye Photography 2 of 3 — IMG_0185.jpeg Frozen cast member sings Awkward Eye Photography 3 of 3 — IMG_0186.jpeg Frozen cast members Awkward Eye Photography

Frozen at the San Pedro Playhouse

Consider, too, the San Pedro Playhouse. Rick Sanchez, vice president of artistic programming, said their production of Disney’s Frozen continues its several-week run. He said if you’re looking for a last-minute update for family fun, Frozen is the coolest.

“We are now playing through December 23. We have also Saturday matinees that we added for some of the younger audience members that are coming to see the show, and also for the 22nd 23rd it's the Monday into Tuesday, right before Christmas,” Sanchez said.

He also said the show is packed with talent.

“Our Elsa and Anna are phenomenal. They sound like angels when they sing together,” he said. “And all the men are great leads, and their voices are phenomenal all the way down to the ensemble.”

Ticket information can be found here.