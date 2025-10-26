© 2025 Texas Public Radio
PHOTOS: Muertos Fest celebrates life after death at Hemisfair

Texas Public Radio | By Saile Aranda
Published October 26, 2025 at 12:23 PM CDT
Attendees enter Muertos Fest at Hemisfair near South Alamo St. and East Market St.
1 of 3  — MuertosFest_SaileAranda2025-27.jpg
Attendees enter Muertos Fest at Hemisfair near South Alamo St. and East Market St.
Saile Aranda / TPR
Chicas Calaveras pose for photos at Muertos Fest
2 of 3  — MuertosFest_SaileAranda2025-12.jpg
Chicas Calaveras pose for photos at Muertos Fest
Saile Aranda / TPR
Folklorico dancers perform at the
3 of 3  — MuertosFest_SaileAranda2025-24.jpg
Folklorico dancers perform at the Metropolitan Health District stage for Muertos Fest 2025
Saile Aranda / TPR

Bright papel picado fluttered above crowds as Catrinas and alebrije sculptures filled Hemisfair for the annual Muertos Fest in San Antonio. The festival showcased more than 80 altars, food and art vendors, live music and a colorful procession.

Muertos Fest celebrates the Latin American culture of Day of the Dead or “Dia de los Muertos” which is celebrated on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2. During these days family members honor and remember loved ones that have passed with altars called “ofrendas.”

These are typically lit up by candles, decorated with photos and favorite foods and framed with a path of marigolds or cempasúchil flowers. The belief is that the petals of the marigolds are there to guide the spirits of the deceased back to their home.

Altar honoring the Perez and Silvia family's grandmothers at the Muertos Fest altar exhibition
1 of 4  — MuertosFest_SaileAranda2025-46.jpg
Altar honoring the Perez and Silvia family's grandmothers at the Muertos Fest altar exhibition
Saile Aranda / TPR
Jose Jesus Maria de la Torre Gonzales lays cempasúchil petals on the altar honoring his parents.
2 of 4  — MuertosFest_SaileAranda2025-35.jpg
Jose Jesus Maria de la Torre Gonzales lays cempasúchil petals on the altar honoring his parents.
Saile Aranda / TPR
Altar at Civic Park for Muertos Fest
3 of 4  — MuertosFest_SaileAranda2025-31.jpg
People tour an altar at Civic Park for Muertos Fest 2025
Saile Aranda / TPR
Altar honoring the teachers and students who lost their lives at the Robb Elementary school shooting in Uvalde, TX
4 of 4  — MuertosFest_SaileAranda2025-45.jpg
Altar honoring the teachers and students who lost their lives at the Robb Elementary school shooting in Uvalde, TX
Saile Aranda / TPR

Many attendees dressed up as Catrinas, which are skeletons adorned with elegant hats and dresses. Catrinas are cultural symbols for the Day of the Dead.

Alexis Uresti transformed into a Catrina, wearing the recognizable garb, to attend Muertos Fest. She wore a black dress with colorful accents and a crown of flowers. She completed her look by painting her face like a skeleton.

Alexis Uresti attends Muertos Fest at Hemisfair for the fifth time. She is dressed as a Catrina with clothing pieces sourced from Latina businesses
1 of 4  — MuertosFest_SaileAranda2025-34.jpg
Alexis Uresti attends Muertos Fest at Hemisfair for the fifth time. She is dressed as a Catrina with clothing pieces sourced from Latina businesses
Saile Aranda / TPR
Muertos Fest Procession performer dressed as an alebrije, colorful and vibrant Mexican sculptures of mythical creatures
2 of 4  — MuertosFest_SaileAranda2025-03.jpg
Muertos Fest Procession performer dressed as an alebrije, colorful and vibrant Mexican sculptures of mythical creatures
Saile Aranda / TPR
Kalpulli Ayolopaktzin dance during the Procession at Muertos Fest
3 of 4  — MuertosFest_SaileAranda2025-01.jpg
Kalpulli Ayolopaktzin dance during the Procession at Muertos Fest
Saile Aranda / TPR
Tall skeletons walk the procession for Muertos Fest at Hemisfair
4 of 4  — MuertosFest_SaileAranda2025-04.jpg
Tall skeletons walk the procession for Muertos Fest at Hemisfair
Saile Aranda / TPR

“[Day of the Dead] means bringing honor and remembrance to our loved ones that have passed. We can express all different type of feelings,” Uresti said. “Not a lot of cultures have that same expressed gratitude during this time, but I'm so happy to be part of a Mexican culture that celebrates life after death.”

Native Aztec dogs called Xoloitzcuintles, made famous by the hairless Mexican dog from the Disney animated film, Coco, is a breed that plays a big part in Day of the Dead. They symbolize a connection to the afterlife.

Victoria Rodriguez brought her four-month-old Xolo dog, Mictla, to the festival. She was surrounded by curious pets and admiring people within minutes of their arrival.

“They're one of the dogs that represent spiritual guidance for people or animals that have passed to bring them back from the afterlife to visit their family.” Rodriguez said.

Mictla, a 4-month-old Xoloitzcuintli dog wears a cempasúchil collar at Muertos Fest
1 of 4  — MuertosFest_SaileAranda2025-22.jpg
Mictla, a 4-month-old Xoloitzcuintli dog wears a cempasúchil necklace at Muertos Fest
Saile Aranda / TPR
Muertos Fest attendees watch performances at the Civic Park stage
2 of 4  — MuertosFest_SaileAranda2025-47.jpg
Muertos Fest attendees watch performances at the Civic Park stage
Saile Aranda / TPR
Muertos Fest attendees visit the churro food stands for a treat
3 of 4  — MuertosFest_SaileAranda2025-42.jpg
Muertos Fest attendees visit the churro food stands for a treat
Saile Aranda / TPR
Santiago Jimenez Jr. performs at the Civic Park stage for Muertos Fest 2025
4 of 4  — MuertosFest_SaileAranda2025-29.jpg
Santiago Jimenez Jr. performs at the Civic Park stage for Muertos Fest 2025
Saile Aranda / TPR

Although devils are not a symbolic part of the Day of the Dead, Steve Carmona dressed up as the devil on Saturday night to deliver a message.

“I’m here to remind people that there's good and evil in the world and never to forget and think that evil does not exist, because it does exist 24/7,” said Carmona “We’re here to celebrate [the dead] and to remind everybody that our life is not how long we have. It’s how long [God] wants us to be here and celebrating everybody that has passed over”

Muertos Fest at Hemisfair 2025
1 of 4  — MuertosFest_SaileAranda2025-50.jpg
Muertos Fest at Hemisfair 2025
Saile Aranda / TPR
Steve Carmona dressed as the Devil at Muertos Fest
2 of 4  — MuertosFest_SaileAranda2025-16.jpg
Steve Carmona dressed as the Devil at Muertos Fest
Saile Aranda / TPR
Protesters talk with Muertos Fest-goers before being escorted out of the premises by authorities
3 of 4  — MuertosFest_SaileAranda2025-36.jpg
Protesters talk with Muertos Fest-goers before being escorted out of the premises by authorities
Saile Aranda / TPR
Muertos Fest attendees wait for the next performer at Civic Park stage
4 of 4  — MuertosFest_SaileAranda2025-19.jpg
Muertos Fest attendees wait for the next performer at Civic Park stage
Saile Aranda / TPR

Saile Aranda
Saile Aranda graduated from Texas A&M University-San Antonio with a Bachelor’s in Communications in May 2025. She completed a photography internship at Texas Public Radio. She won Texas Intercollegiate Press Association awards as part of The Mesquite newspaper and El Espejo magazine. She enjoys visiting small towns and reading books in her free time. Saile is now a freelance photographer and journalist eager to capture the essence of the city of San Antonio.
