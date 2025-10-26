PHOTOS: Muertos Fest celebrates life after death at Hemisfair
Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.
Bright papel picado fluttered above crowds as Catrinas and alebrije sculptures filled Hemisfair for the annual Muertos Fest in San Antonio. The festival showcased more than 80 altars, food and art vendors, live music and a colorful procession.
Muertos Fest celebrates the Latin American culture of Day of the Dead or “Dia de los Muertos” which is celebrated on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2. During these days family members honor and remember loved ones that have passed with altars called “ofrendas.”
These are typically lit up by candles, decorated with photos and favorite foods and framed with a path of marigolds or cempasúchil flowers. The belief is that the petals of the marigolds are there to guide the spirits of the deceased back to their home.
Many attendees dressed up as Catrinas, which are skeletons adorned with elegant hats and dresses. Catrinas are cultural symbols for the Day of the Dead.
Alexis Uresti transformed into a Catrina, wearing the recognizable garb, to attend Muertos Fest. She wore a black dress with colorful accents and a crown of flowers. She completed her look by painting her face like a skeleton.
“[Day of the Dead] means bringing honor and remembrance to our loved ones that have passed. We can express all different type of feelings,” Uresti said. “Not a lot of cultures have that same expressed gratitude during this time, but I'm so happy to be part of a Mexican culture that celebrates life after death.”
Native Aztec dogs called Xoloitzcuintles, made famous by the hairless Mexican dog from the Disney animated film, Coco, is a breed that plays a big part in Day of the Dead. They symbolize a connection to the afterlife.
Victoria Rodriguez brought her four-month-old Xolo dog, Mictla, to the festival. She was surrounded by curious pets and admiring people within minutes of their arrival.
“They're one of the dogs that represent spiritual guidance for people or animals that have passed to bring them back from the afterlife to visit their family.” Rodriguez said.
Although devils are not a symbolic part of the Day of the Dead, Steve Carmona dressed up as the devil on Saturday night to deliver a message.
“I’m here to remind people that there's good and evil in the world and never to forget and think that evil does not exist, because it does exist 24/7,” said Carmona “We’re here to celebrate [the dead] and to remind everybody that our life is not how long we have. It’s how long [God] wants us to be here and celebrating everybody that has passed over”