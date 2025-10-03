© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Life’s a splash': New Braunfels launches local art campaign on traffic control boxes

Texas Public Radio | By Joey Palacios,
Steve Short
Published October 3, 2025 at 2:30 PM CDT
Ruston Burst – “Splashing Duck” — Located at S. Castell & W. Coll Street
Steve Short
/
TPR
Ruston Burst – “Splashing Duck” — Located at S. Castell & W. Coll Street

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Seven traffic control boxes in New Braunfels have been outfitted with the works of local artists, and city officials hope they will make a splash.

The call for artists was issued earlier this year for designs for the boxes that would call attention to the unique culture of New Braunfels. Criteria for the selection of designs were based on visual impact, engagement, interactivity, potential for photo opportunities, connection to New Braunfels, creativity and uniqueness, and alignment with the project theme.

“This year’s theme, 'New Braunfels: Life’s a Splash!' is a celebration of everything that makes our city a dynamic, engaging, and joyful place to live, and this theme invites artists to interpret the idea of 'a splash' in their own unique way,” said New Braunfels Mayor Neal Linnartz earlier this year. “Think of the way music, culture, food, and history shape our life here in New Braunfels. We want to see bold colors, imaginative compositions, and designs that capture the essence of our community, and we’re looking for art that reflects our city’s energy, diversity, and charm.”

Below are the names of the selected artists and their designs

Ruston Burst – “Splashing Duck” (seen in the headline photo)
Located at S. Castell & W. Coll Street

Grace Pfeiffer – “NBTX River Life, go with the flow”
Located at S. Union & E. San Antonio Street

Grace Pfeiffer – “NBTX River Life, go with the flow” — Located at S. Union & E. San Antonio Street
Steve Short
/
TPR
Grace Pfeiffer – “NBTX River Life, go with the flow” — Located at S. Union & E. San Antonio Street

Miranda Carlile – “New Braunfels in a Splash”
Located at N. Academy & W. San Antonio Street

Miranda Carlile – “New Braunfels in a Splash” — Located at N. Academy & W. San Antonio Street
Steve Short
/
TPR
Miranda Carlile – “New Braunfels in a Splash” — Located at N. Academy & W. San Antonio Street

Samantha Posada – “New Braunfels is a Splash for All”
Located at N. Seguin & E. Mill Street

Samantha Posada – “New Braunfels is a Splash for All” — Located at N. Seguin & E. Mill Street
Steve Short
/
TPR
Samantha Posada – “New Braunfels is a Splash for All” — Located at N. Seguin & E. Mill Street

Helena Dixon – “River Riders” & “Critter Current”
"Critter Current" - Located at S. Seguin & W. Garden Street
"River Riders" - Located at N. Castell & W. San Antonio Street

Helena Dixon – “River Riders” — Located at N. Castell & W. San Antonio Street
1 of 2  — New-Braunfels-Traffic-Artwork-SHORT-100325 (4).jpg
Helena Dixon – “River Riders” — Located at N. Castell & W. San Antonio Street

Steve Short / TPR
Helena Dixon – “Critter Current” — Located at S. Seguin & W. Garden Street
2 of 2  — New-Braunfels-Traffic-Artwork-SHORT-100325 (7).jpg
Helena Dixon – “Critter Current” — Located at S. Seguin & W. Garden Street
Steve Short / TPR

Hannah Pfeiffer – “Stein Splash”
Located at S. Seguin & E. Coll Street

Hannah Pfeiffer – “Stein Splash” — Located at S. Seguin & E. Coll Street
Steve Short
/
TPR
Hannah Pfeiffer – “Stein Splash” — Located at S. Seguin & E. Coll Street

The artworks are on display now and each artist received a $500 stipend from the city for being selected.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Arts & Culture New BraunfelsTPRTop Stories
Joey Palacios
Joey Palacios can be reached atJoey@TPR.org and on Twitter at @Joeycules
See stories by Joey Palacios
Steve Short
steve@tpr.org
See stories by Steve Short