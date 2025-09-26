The Weekender: 3 things you and your family can do this weekend

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

You made it to Friday! It's time to look for some fun to fill your weekend.



If you’re looking for something different for the kids, there's the Magik Theatre. Mel Zarb-Cousin is the managing director.

“Red Riding Hood is our first show of our 25-26 season. There is a little girl and a big bad wolf, but really, this girl is a feisty delivery driver, and the Wolf’s serious quality is his ego," said Zarb-Cousin. "And so you put that together, and you have our Halloween hilarious adaptation of Red Riding Hood, which opens Saturday, September 27.” It starts this weekend and has a run through October 12th.

“And then it's going to be available as part of our touring productions, our Magik On The Road, and we'll be able to take that show to churches, community centers, elementary schools, cafetorium, libraries, all across our city," added Zarb-Cousin.

From fun for the young, to fun for adults—Rodney Garza wrote and performs in the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center’s production called El Pazchuco for Prez. (Yes, that is the correct spelling—Pazchuco.)

Hector Garza Rodney Garza as El Pazchuco

“El Pazchuco for Prez is a satire, an absurdist piece of theater that deals in a humorous way, with our political system, our current political system,” said Garza.

The Guadalupe Theater is still under construction, so it’s being held at Say Si.

“The shows are happening tonight and tomorrow night, two shows left, and that is at Say Si, the black box theater at 1310, South Brazos Street," he added.

Also this weekend, everyone can enjoy Jazz'SAlive. The San Antonio Parks Foundation’s Mary Jane Verette gives us a preview of artists playing.

Endea Owens and The Cookout: Tiny Desk Concert

“Endea Owens and the Cookout, is an Emmy, Grammy and Peabody award winning bassist," said Verette. "She will be our headliner on Friday night. We have Lucia, who's only 23 years old from Mexico, and she's another really rising star. Veracruz born vocalist, one of the first Mexican finalists and the winner of the prestigious Sarah Vaughan International Jazz vocal competition.”

Jazz'SALive runs both Friday and Saturday.

LUCÍA - "East of the Sun" by Brooks Bowman