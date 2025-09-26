© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Weekender: 3 things you and your family can do this weekend

Texas Public Radio | By Jack Morgan
Published September 26, 2025 at 5:12 PM CDT
The Magik Theatre on South Alamo
Magik Theatre
The Magik Theatre on South Alamo

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

You made it to Friday! It's time to look for some fun to fill your weekend.
 
If you’re looking for something different for the kids, there's the Magik TheatreMel Zarb-Cousin is the managing director.

Red Riding Hood is our first show of our 25-26 season. There is a little girl and a big bad wolf, but really, this girl is a feisty delivery driver, and the Wolf’s serious quality is his ego," said Zarb-Cousin. "And so you put that together, and you have our Halloween hilarious adaptation of Red Riding Hood, which opens Saturday, September 27.” It starts this weekend and has a run through October 12th.

“And then it's going to be available as part of our touring productions, our Magik On The Road, and we'll be able to take that show to churches, community centers, elementary schools, cafetorium, libraries, all across our city," added Zarb-Cousin.

From fun for the young, to fun for adults—Rodney Garza wrote and performs in the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center’s production called El Pazchuco for Prez. (Yes, that is the correct spelling—Pazchuco.)

Rodney Garza as El Pazchuco
Hector Garza
Rodney Garza as El Pazchuco

El Pazchuco for Prez is a satire, an absurdist piece of theater that deals in a humorous way, with our political system, our current political system,” said Garza.

The Guadalupe Theater is still under construction, so it’s being held at Say Si.

“The shows are happening tonight and tomorrow night, two shows left, and that is at Say Si, the black box theater at 1310, South Brazos Street," he added.

Also this weekend, everyone can enjoy Jazz'SAlive. The San Antonio Parks Foundation’s Mary Jane Verette gives us a preview of artists playing.

Endea Owens and The Cookout: Tiny Desk Concert

Endea Owens and the Cookout, is an Emmy, Grammy and Peabody award winning bassist," said Verette. "She will be our headliner on Friday night. We have Lucia, who's only 23 years old from Mexico, and she's another really rising star. Veracruz born vocalist, one of the first Mexican finalists and the winner of the prestigious Sarah Vaughan International Jazz vocal competition.”

Jazz'SALive runs both Friday and Saturday.

LUCÍA - "East of the Sun" by Brooks Bowman

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Arts & Culture TPRTop StoriesThe Weekender
Jack Morgan
Jack Morgan can be reached at jack@tpr.org and on Twitter at @JackMorganii
See stories by Jack Morgan