KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

'Freakier Friday' is a zany parent (and grandparent) trap

By Aisha Harris,
Mia VenkatCandice LimPriya KrishnaLiz MetzgerJanae MorrisMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published August 8, 2025 at 9:14 AM CDT
Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis first switched bodies over 20 years ago in the beloved Disney body swap movie, Freaky Friday. They return in the long-awaited sequel, Freakier Friday, which offers twice as many body swaps, fights galore, and a whole lot of jokes about being old and kids these days.

Follow Pop Culture Happy Hour on Letterboxd at letterboxd.com/nprpopculture

To access bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening for Pop Culture Happy Hour, subscribe to Pop Culture Happy Hour+ at plus.npr.org/happy.

