KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

After losing family in the Texas Hill Country floods, Pat Green hosts free benefit concert

KERA | By Rebekah Morr
Published July 16, 2025 at 10:00 AM CDT
Country music artist Pat Green performs before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017
Larry Papke
/
AP Photo
Country music artist Pat Green performs before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017

Country singer Pat Green, who lost four family members in the Hill Country floods, is hosting a free concert Wednesday to benefit flood relief efforts.

The Pat Green & Friends: Central Texas Flood Relief Livestream will kick off Wednesday, July 16 at 6:30 p.m. CT. Musicians will perform at Globe Life Field in Arlington, but there won't be any fans in the stands. Instead, the show will be livestreamed for free on Green's YouTube channel.

According to a donation link on the Pat Green Foundation website, artists including Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley, Corey Kent, Casey Donahew, Josh Abbott, Eli Young Band, Joe Nichols, Kaitlin Butts, Ty Myers, Kevin Fowler, and Bob Schneider will perform, with more "being added by the hour."

All proceeds from the benefit concert will go to organizations directly benefiting the families affected by the disaster.

At least 132 people died in the catastrophic floods that hit the Hill Country on July 4, with more than 100 people still missing.

Green, who lives in Fort Worth, lost his brother John Burgess and his sister-in-law Julia Anderson Burgess. According to KCEN, the bodies of John and Julia were recovered last week, but the search continues for their two boys.

All were camping along the Guadalupe River when they were swept away in the flash floods. The couple's daughter was at a nearby summer camp and was not injured.

"The search will continue," read a statement on the donation page. "But after spending his entire career bringing people together, Green knows the impact the community will have in helping the healing process begin."

Arts & Culture Top StoriesGuadalupe River FloodCountry MusicTPR
Rebekah Morr
Rebekah Morr
