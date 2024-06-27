© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kinky Friedman, performer in music and politics, dies at 79

Texas Public Radio | By Jack Morgan
Published June 27, 2024 at 10:47 AM CDT
Jack Morgan
/
TPR

In a state of over-sized characters, one of its largest has died. Kinky Friedman — entertainer, rancher, gubernatorial candidate and dog lover — died Thursday at his ranch outside Medina. He was 79.

A cause of death was not known. An official announcement was made on his X account.

Kent Perkins, a friend, wrote on Facebook that Friedman "leaves a legacy of laughter, music, loyalty, mercy, tolerance, servitude, and wisdom."

Friedman was known for his irreverent take on country music, playing with a band he named Kinky Friedman and the Texas Jewboys, and at other times going solo.

He ran for governor in 2006, using campaign slogans like “How hard could it be?” but he didn’t win.

Friedman was also known for his love of dogs. He opened and funded a no-kill dog shelter in Utopia.

There were no details yet on funeral arrangements.

Kinky Friedman 7.30.18
Arts & Culture
Texas' 'Kinkiest' character releases new album
Jack Morgan
He has advice for those who also want to create: Be miserable. It's reflected his new album, 'Circle of Life.'
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Arts & Culture Kinky FriedmanTop StoriesObituary
Jack Morgan
Jack Morgan can be reached at jack@tpr.org and on Twitter at @JackMorganii
See stories by Jack Morgan
Related Content