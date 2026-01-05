© 2026 Texas Public Radio
DreamWeek: San Antonians finding a way forward, together

Texas Public Radio | By Jack Morgan
Published January 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM CST
Sarah Lyons
Dreamweek participants downtown

Every January a local nonprofit holds a citywide summit that features events inspired by the work of Martin Luther King Jr., called DreamWeek San Antonio.

For this year, DreamWeek San Antonio 2026 offers the theme of "Revelations: Unlocking Our Full Potential."

Shokare Nakpodia created DreamWeek 13 years ago. It's an opportunity for collaboration across the city.

“DreamWeek is an annual summit that takes place in January, and we invite local organizations and residents to host events celebrating our uniqueness as a city. And we have held it, typically across the MLK celebration,” Nakpodia said.

The name DreamWeek dates back to a time when this event was much smaller, with a slate of events scheduled over about a week's time.

Dreamweek function at the San Antonio Museum of Art
Turntables on Tolerance
MLK March
“It's grown so fast now in terms of the events, and we're trying to structure them in a way that would align with individuals’ interests. We actually have three weeks from the ninth to the thirty-first, and we have about 220 events slated, so it's a way of celebrating the entire city learning more about ourselves,” he said. “And DreamWeek, essentially is an environment and a platform for civic and civil engagement.”

Nakpodia said that at the heart of DreamWeek is the idea that everyone has dignity and rights, and everyone wants a better world. He noted that a closer look at those we consider opponents reveals a solid reason for getting along.

“We think that we have a lot more in common than we do our differences, and make sure that we understand that as a community, although we may have different political views, ultimately, we still have neighbors and co-workers and family that we operate in close proximity with and we, for the most part, have a peaceful coexistence,” Nakpodia said.

Azul Barrientos performs
DJ at a Dreamweek event
Dreamweek food function
The schedule of DreamWeek events offers a diverse array of curated events, including symposiums, panel discussions, film screenings, concerts and art exhibits.

“I would say the speaker series, for example, is at least something that I'm looking forward to,” Nakpodia told TPR. “But we do have 220 other events. They're galas, they're sporting events, and there we have a restaurant a cuisine series as well. So there's something for everyone.”

