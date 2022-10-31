Texans share what's 'Special' about Lizzo at her Dallas concert

Explore more stories from Arts Access.

Lula Villa and Yessenia Ojeda ushered their 8-year-old daughter Armani into the American Airlines Center on Friday for Lizzo's "Special" tour. In shock, Armani marveled at her surroundings.

Just 30 seconds before, Villa and Ojeda had let her in on a surprise: she was about to attend her first concert. It's a special treat for the whole family, who loves Lizzo.

Villa couldn’t help but tear up and take a pause before explaining the importance of Lizzo’s song ‘Special’ — which she says is her and her partner’s anthem to their young daughter.

“We're a queer family and we're an unconventional family. I think it's really powerful to have a message of like, ‘hey, no matter what you're being told around, no matter all the things that you go through and how broken you might feel like you're worth it.’ You matter, you're enough. You should keep existing. And I don't think we hear that enough.”

Like so many Lizzo fans or “Lizzbians” in North Texas, Villa and their family say they appreciate the singer for her proud self-acceptance, outspoken advocacy and her steadfast reminders that they too are special.

“We love that she's fat, black and proud,” Villa said. “We love that she's unapologetic about who she is. We love that she's in Dallas. I think Dallas could use more of that type of energy in general.”

Rebecca Slezak/Staff Photographer / 10060497A Singer and rap artist Lizzo performs, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Defiant self-love

Lizzo is known for boldly sharing her viewpoints on everything from LGBTQ rights to voting registration and reproductive health. At the Dallas concert, the words “My Body, My Choice” were illuminated on the singer’s body after her performance of “Naked.” But on Friday night, Lizzo said she wanted to take a brief step away from all the politics and focus on the core of her message: self-love and respect.

Thousands of voices murmured in the dark after the singer asked the audience to close their eyes and repeat a mantra: “I love you. You are beautiful. You can do anything.”

In many ways, Lizzo’s message of self-acceptance is an act of defiance. The singer is no stranger to hate, including fatphobic comments about her weight, pushback against her outspokenness and recent attacks for her visit to the Library of Congress where she played former president James Madison’s 200-year-old crystal flute.

Elizabeth Myong / KERA News Garland resident Darla Robinson says she thinks Lizzo's message to "embrace who you are" sends a positive message to young girls.

“I do wonder sometimes if she was white, if people would be saying as many things as they were,” said 51-year-old Darla Robinson.

Robinson was upset by the wave of criticism that Lizzo received after she played the crystal flute.

“They look at the fact that she twerks and shows her curves and think that she doesn't have a brain and talent and a message out there and let her be her,” she said. “You know, we let men be themselves no matter their size. So let's let women do it, too.”

The night was one of dualities that reflected the artist herself. One moment, Lizzo jumped into song and twerked; the next, she spoke candidly to the audience about the recent surge in her anxiety. Thanking the crowd for making her feel safe, Lizzo’s vulnerability cut to the core message of her ongoing advocacy for mental health awareness. But she also didn't forget to embrace her girl boss status with the launch of her new inclusive shapewear company YITTY.

Rebecca Slezak/Staff Photographer/The Dallas Morning News / The Dallas Morning News Singer and rap artist Lizzo performs, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Lizzo’s ability to rise above the hate is not lost on Frisco resident Anushka Polius who came to the concert looking forward to the singer’s energy and varied outfits — several of which glittered in the stage lights.

“She's just trying to live and be positive and people just keep trying to like bring her down,” Polius said. “I think it's a positive impact on the culture that people are going to bash me, but I'm just going to let it like roll off.”

Concertgoers Ray and Brad Goettl-Ng wore matching t-shirts printed with lyrics from Lizzo’s "About Damn Time," “It’s bad bitch o’clock. Yeah, it’s thick thirty.” They recently moved to Dallas from San Antonio.

Brad remembered Lizzo’s 2019 performance at the Austin City Limits festival as “a really powerful moment.” He said more than 70,000 people lifted their phones into the air, waving them in unison as Lizzo sang.

Elizabeth Myong / KERA News Brad and Ray Goettl-Ng wore matching t-shirts to the Lizzo concert that reference the song "About Damn Time."

Brad said in a time of divisiveness, Lizzo’s perspective so often cuts through the noise. His husband Ray agreed.

“I wish more celebrities would join her and form this coalition about what are you truly here for. What are you representing? What kind of world do you want to paint onward? The future that you want to paint for our children moving forward.”

Perhaps Lizzo’s answer was made clear during the concert with the first words she spoke to the audience: “Love for oneself is the way to make the world a better place.”

Rebecca Slezak/Staff Photographer/The Dallas Morning News / The Dallas Morning News Singer and rap artist Lizzo performs, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

