San Antonio offices, services will close Friday in observance of city holiday

The City of San Antonio will honor the Battle of San Jacinto on Friday, April 4, by closing several city offices and services.

The holiday is also often referred to as Battle of the Flowers, for the event that celebrates those who fought at the Battle of San Jacinto, as well as at the Alamo and at Goliad. The celebration is one of the oldest and largest parades in the country, according to The Battle of the Flowers Association.

The state will celebrate San Jacinto Day on April 21, the day the battle was fought in 1836.

Open



Police will be on duty

SAPD’s Detention Center and the Magistrate Court

Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty

3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (until 11 p.m. for urgent animal care or traffic related concerns)

All Curative Testing locations and Community Lab Mass Testing Sites and select vaccination clinics will be open unless otherwise indicated

Animal Care Officers will be on duty

Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage

Downtown visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday; however, standard parking rates will apply at all City-operated garages and lots.

La Villita and Market Square shops

City parks and trails

Dead animal collection crews

Recycling, organics, and garbage will operate on regular collection days

Bitters and Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling

Bulky waste collection centers (Bitters, Culebra, Frio City and Rigsby) and Culebra household hazardous waste site

Alicia Trevino Lopez and Doris Griffin Senior Centers (manned by WellMed personnel)

Alamodome Offices and Box Office

Mayor’s Fitness Council

Closed



SAPD’s Administration and Records Section

SAFD Administrative Offices

San Antonio Municipal Court

The following Metro Health clinics and programs (Diabetes, Immunization Clinic on North Mel Waiters Way, WIC, Healthy Start, Project Worth, San Antonio Lactation Support Center, and Oral Health, Nutrition)

The COVID-19 Hotline

Housing Assistance Hotline

Homeless Connections Hotline (210-207-1799)

Head Start administrative offices and school district sites

All Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers and Senior Nutrition Sites, with the exception of Alicia Trevino Lopez and Doris Griffin Senior Centers (will be open)

Willie Velasquez, Claude Black and Frank Garrett community centers

Child Care Services administrative offices

Pre-K 4 SA Centers, CEO and corporate office

The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office

City of San Antonio Community Centers, the Natatorium, Fairchild and McFarlin Tennis Centers and the Barrera Community Fitness Center

Limited Fitness and Park classes will not be held

Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records

Central Library and all branch libraries

Development Services Department

Office of Historic Preservation

Planning Department

Neighborhood and Housing Services

The Carver Community Cultural Center

La Villita and Market Square Administrative Offices

Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square

Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas

Spanish Governor’s Palace (April 8 and 9)

Solid Waste Management Department Administrative Offices

Animal Care Services and Adoption Center (re-opens Saturday, April 9 regular business hours)