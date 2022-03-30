From king cake beignets to ballpark nachos, Texas Monthly counts down the state's best new restaurants

From Texas Standard:

The pandemic has proved challenging for all kinds of businesses, including restaurants, which either closed or shifted to take-out and delivery offerings during lockdowns.

With the landscape for restaurants dramatically different during the past year, Texas Monthly decided to take a different approach to its annual Best New Restaurants survey. Pat Sharpe is food critic for Texas Monthly. She told Texas Standard that the magazine decided to forgo the usual top-10 list in favor of highlighting the best dishes offered by restaurants around the state.

Highlights from Texas Monthly's roundup of best restaurant dishes:

- Desserts: King cake beignet, The Dusty Biscuit (Fort Worth)

- Cocktails: Slurping Bastard, Tiki Tatsu-Ya (Austin)

- Small plates: Roasted beet salad, Bar Loretta (San Antonio)

- Large plates: Peking duck, Duck N Bao (Houston)

- Outdoor dining: Ballpark nachos, Desert Racer (Dallas)

- Pet-friendly restaurants: The Friendly Spot, (San Antonio)

