Arts & Culture
KPAC Blog
The KPAC Blog features classical music news, reviews, and analysis from South Texas and around the world. To listen to KPAC 88.3 FM, simply open the player in the gray ribbon at the top of this page and choose KPAC: Classical Music.

Randall Goosby, 'Adoration'

By Tom Huizenga
Published June 28, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT
Randall Goosby's debut album, Roots, makes a strong statement about who he is as a supremely gifted 24-year-old Black concert violinist. Instead of trotting out a Beethoven or Brahms violin concerto, the rising classical musician traces America's history of Black concert music by recording pieces like "Adoration" by Florence Price, the first Black woman composer to have a piece played by a major American orchestra. With his lush, warm tone (inspired perhaps by his teacher Itzhak Perlman) and exceptional technique, Goosby is easily winning over music lovers. But that's not all — he's showing a younger generation there are artists in classical music who look like them.

Tom Huizenga
Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
