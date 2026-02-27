The San Antonio Art League & Museum features young artists

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio Art League and Museum (SAAL+M), in the King William neighborhood, has opened a new exhibit focusing on young artists.

Mary Beth Swafford, the museum’s education chairperson, said the SAAL+M has been promoting art for generations.

“We were founded in 1912. We are the oldest arts organization in San Antonio,” Swafford said. “What I am in charge of is the educational part of the museum's operations. We are entirely volunteer run, which is very unusual.”

The specific focus on this exhibit is young people who have plenty of talent, but who haven’t yet made that leap to being professional. These are young artists who are trying to get their footing as they transcend into the professional art world.

SAAL&M a student's submission

“And they started it to offer students in college an opportunity to have a professional exhibit and understand what goes into being a professional artist. And we've been doing that ever since,” she said.

The SAAL+M is at 130 King William Street in the shady neighborhood just south of Cesar Chavez in Southtown.

That new exhibit shines a light on the art of young people, and Swafford says their submissions have filled the space.

“This year we have 60 submissions from students, and they are juried through their schools. So the professors pick the representatives of the universities and colleges,” she said.

Swafford said the exhibit isn’t filled with just paintings or sculptures, but a wide variety of art will greet those who come.

SAAL&M a student's submissiohn

“We have some videos. We have all media. We have paintings, we have ceramics. And for the last four years, I've worked on gathering donations so that we can offer cash prizes to the students,” she said.

Swafford notes that this work from young artists is a preview of what will come in the near future and for many more decades.

“It's very eclectic, just like the students,” she said. “It's really fun to watch and see what the students are doing and where they're going with their artwork, because they're the future, right?”