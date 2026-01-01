Angie Mock

angie@sareport.org

Angie joined the San Antonio Report as Publisher & CEO in 2020. Angie was CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio from 2011 – 2020. Under her leadership, the Clubs tripled in size, serving almost 8,000 youth per year at six clubhouses and 38 school-based sites. Her career encompasses a wide variety of disciplines including marketing, operations, finance and human resources. Angie was owner and CEO of Flagstone Hospitality Management. Under her leadership, Flagstone managed 53 hotels in 26 states with over 3,000 employees. A Tennessee native, Angie and her family have called San Antonio home since 2003.