For much of the new movie All of a Sudden, we are in a for-profit elder-care facility in suburban Paris, which is run by a smart, forward-thinking director named Marie-Lou, played by Virginie Efira.

Marie-Lou is training her staff in the techniques of Humanitude, a real-life methodology that stresses compassionate, hands-on caregiving, especially for patients with dementia. But training costs time and resources, and some of Marie-Lou's overworked staff reject the Humanitude approach.

This might not sound like a gripping premise, but the Japanese writer-director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi has spun it into something extraordinary. I shouldn't be too surprised at this point. His earlier dramas, like Happy Hour, Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy and Drive My Car, remind us that a scene of two people talking in a mundane setting can be as deeply transporting as anything in cinema.

Hamaguchi writes gorgeously enveloping dialogue that flows naturally even as it bristles with ideas. When I recently profiled him for The New Yorker, he told me that All of a Sudden was influenced by some of our greatest and talkiest filmmakers. It combines the institutional texture of a Frederick Wiseman documentary with the conversational flow of an Éric Rohmer romance.

Early on in the film, Marie-Lou meets a Japanese woman named Mari, played by Tao Okamoto. The similarity of their names suggests that this is a fateful encounter; so does the fact that each one can speak the other's primary language fluently. (To prepare for their roles, Efira learned Japanese and Okamoto studied French — just one impressive aspect of their beautifully synched performances.)

Mari is in Paris directing an experimental play that addresses mental-health care issues — a subject that overlaps with Marie-Lou's work. The two women spend a long night walking around Paris and talking about their dreams, their backgrounds and their desire to make the world a better place.

But as Marie-Lou knows firsthand from her work with Humanitude, it's hard to effect meaningful change in an environment that has to deal with administrative challenges, staffing shortages and low morale. At one point, while hanging out one-on-one with Marie-Lou at the nursing home, Mari uses a whiteboard to diagram her insights into the impact of capitalism on workers — a sequence that might sound didactic on paper but is utterly riveting to watch and listen to. It's a reminder that filmmakers too rarely trust their characters, or their audiences, to grapple with complex ideas.

The title All of a Sudden could describe how quickly Marie-Lou and Mari become soulmates, not in a romantic sense, but in an intellectual and philosophical one. Yet the title also captures how swiftly life can slip away. Hamaguchi and his co-writer, Léa Le Dimna, adapted the script from a nonfiction book, consisting of letters exchanged by two women, one of whom died from cancer shortly before the book was published.

In the film, Mari reveals early on that she is terminally ill, which means that we're witnessing both the beginning and the end of a beautiful friendship. Is it a cruelty or a miracle that they met under these circumstances? Maybe a bit of both.

I've seen a lot of end-of-life movies in my life as a critic, but never one quite like All of a Sudden. Hamaguchi is both realistic and empathetic; he's neither sentimental nor cynical. Both his protagonists have to learn to accept their limitations.

Only when Marie-Lou has grace on herself and her staff does she realize how much good they can do, even within their very real constraints. And only when Mari comes to terms with the fact that she's dying can she really live each moment to the fullest. As the story draws to a close, Hamaguchi seems to push his characters in bold and exploratory new directions. The less time we have with them, the more vivid they become.

Here's where I should note that All of a Sudden runs about three-and-a-quarter hours — and that it feels shorter than some two-hour movies. The length is deliberate, but it isn't indulgent. It takes time to really get to know someone, Hamaguchi seems to be saying, fictional characters included.

Giving of your time can be draining, but it can also be restorative. I've seen All of a Sudden twice, and I'm looking forward to a third viewing. The hours I've spent getting to know Marie-Lou and Mari are the most rewarding I've had in a movie theater this year.



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