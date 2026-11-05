A judge blocked construction of Trump's arch at the 11th hour. What's next?

Updated November 6, 2026 at 12:18 PM CST

A federal judge blocked construction of President Trump's arch, stopping work the administration had hoped to begin immediately.

Just before midnight Friday, District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan issued an order — finalized and made public minutes later — barring the government from any construction work for 14 days, granting a request filed days earlier by the governments of D.C. and Virginia.

She laid out her reasoning in a 33-page opinion, in which she scrutinized the administration's competing justifications for the arch — particularly its sudden emphasis on national security — and agreed that the local governments are likely to be harmed by its construction. The 250-foot arch would stand in Memorial Circle, a traffic island on the bridge linking the Lincoln Memorial to Arlington National Cemetery.

Trump administration officials have said work would take place 20 hours a day, year-round, for two to three years. In addition to questioning the arch's legality, D.C. and Virginia argue the construction would cause all sorts of financial and logistical disruptions.

"The threatened harms will materialize as soon as construction begins, in part because the traffic disruptions will occur immediately," Chutkan agreed.

Chutkan's ruling came less than two hours after a federal planning commission packed with presidential allies granted final approval to the arch in an 8-4 vote. The National Capital Planning Commission heard nearly eight hours of impassioned pleas from veterans, lawmakers, residents and concerned citizens opposed to the structure.

The Trump administration had previously told the court it could begin excavation work that same day, despite lacking authorization from Congress and an expanding legal challenge.

A group of Vietnam War veterans and an architectural historian sued the government earlier this year, arguing that an arch is unlawful without Congressional approval, which the administration has not sought. The Democratic governments of D.C. and Virginia jointly filed a similar lawsuit last weekend.

Chutkan consolidated the lawsuits and asked the government to notify the court within an hour of commission approval, setting the stage for an 11th-hour ruling.

Thursday started with a protest on Memorial Circle, where dozens of people spoke against the arch. The grass underfoot was already marked with white paint. Lawyers for the government told the court in a midday filing that the lines were painted on Saturday by its designated construction firm, seemingly without authorization from the National Park Service.

The commission meeting began at 1 p.m. It was held virtually because of the high volume of public testimony: 131 people were signed up to speak.

Just minutes into public testimony, the livestream crashed, lengthening the meeting by about an hour until it was restored. Over the course of nearly nine hours, commissioners heard from dozens of veterans and their relatives, Democratic lawmakers, historic preservation experts and concerned citizens from D.C. and beyond.

Among their many concerns, critics said the structure would obstruct an important view, insult service members buried on the hallowed ground of nearby Arlington National Cemetery and add a layer of risk to the notoriously complicated D.C. airspace. They have questions about its legality and its cost, which the administration has not confirmed.

Many see the arch as part of Trump's unilateral effort to memorialize himself in the nation's capital — and described Democrats' midterm sweep as a referendum against it.

"Leaving aside all of the legitimate concerns and challenges about the required approvals, funding, land use, single-source bidding, and peer review, the American people spoke this past Tuesday at the ballot box," said former D.C. resident Emi Yamauchi. "They said enough vanity projects, enough corruption, enough Reflecting Pool travesties."

Only a handful of speakers offered support for the arch, including Republican Reps. Andrew Clyde of Georgia and Brian Mast of Florida, both of whom are veterans.

Much of the night's testimony was heartfelt and personal: Many speakers had family members buried — or plans for their own future burials — at Arlington National Cemetery. Several implored the commissioners not to ruin their reputations by recording their support for the arch.

"[These are] warnings about the threat your own behavior poses to your political power, your moral authority, the legacy you leave to your descendants, and your eternal souls," said Stephen Eubank, some seven hours into the public testimony.

As the night wore on, a few speakers even questioned whether the commissioners — who were not shown on screen — were even listening. Many suggested the approval was a foregone conclusion, noting the political makeup of the commission and the fact that Trump-appointed Chair Mark Paoletta and several other members had expressed their support for the arch at the start of the meeting.

Deliberations began just before 10 p.m., and didn't last long.

The most vocal criticism came from D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson, a Democrat who sits on the commission. He asked questions about the arch's purpose and said that he was dissatisfied with the government's contradictory answers.

"We cannot approve final site and building plans until we have the final site and building plan," Mendelson said. He introduced a motion to postpone the vote until those plans could be submitted, or until the commission's next meeting in early December. The motion failed by a vote of 4 to 8.

Vice Chair Stuart Levenbach, a Trump appointee, said he was against delaying the vote because the "project proponent is under a time constraint and wants the decision today," suggesting the government wanted to "commence building very quickly."

Within an hour, the commission had given the arch the green light and notified the judge accordingly. But any dreams of imminent construction were dashed by Friday — at least temporarily.

"While this decision prevents Donald Trump from immediately implementing his plans to create a monument to his own ego, the courts and Congress must put in place permanent safeguards to stop the Trump Administration from violating the law and proceeding with this project," Rep. Don Beyer, a Virginia Democrat, said in a statement.

Trump-friendly commissioners downplayed legal concerns. The judge disagrees

During deliberations, Trump allies dismissed concerns that the arch would violate D.C.'s restrictions on building heights as well as federal environmental and historic preservation laws.

A core tenet of their legal argument is that Congress authorized the project in 1925, when it approved a pair of 166-foot columns on Memorial Circle that were never built.

"You're glorifying it by calling it an argument," Robert Weissman, the co-president of Public Citizen — the consumer rights nonprofit representing the veterans in their lawsuit — told NPR on Thursday. "To go back and look at a distinct and separate act of Congress a hundred years ago and say, 'Therefore, it authorizes the construction now,' is preposterous."

The administration maintains that the century-old authorization allows the arch to bypass modern requirements, like those of the 1986 Commemorative Works Act. It has increasingly painted the arch as an urgent matter of unfinished business, saying the 1925 act remains in effect because the grassy traffic circle is "incomplete."

That logic did not hold water with Chutkan.

"The sheer improbability that a 100-year-old statute would contain authority, unknown to every previous administration, to erect a 250-foot arch at a principal location in the Nation's capital indicates how far Defendants must stretch to justify this project," she wrote.

In recent days, administration officials have also leaned into the argument that the arch is necessary for national security.

Trump first announced on social media in September — 11 months after unveiling his proposal — that the structure would house snipers and ammunition, but specifics never followed. In a court filing last week, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described it as a "dual-purpose structure: a major national monument that also incorporates military utility to support Homeland defense."

At Thursday's meeting, however, administration officials struggled to elaborate beyond that seven-page filing, and ultimately confirmed that no national security analysis or details were included in the final plan. After considerable prompting from a skeptical Mendelson, Interior Department official Greg Wischer admitted that "specific national security functions have been filed under seal" in court, but the National Park Service "has not been privy to any national defense preparations."

Critics of the arch see this as another instance of Trump claiming national security to advance his own agenda, as in the case of the White House ballroom. The judge seemed skeptical, too.

"The court appreciates the government's significant interest in national security," Chutkan wrote. "But these recent and unsupported attestations of security aspects of a structure that has been extensively discussed over the last year appear nowhere in the planning documents on which the project was reviewed and approved."

Julia Demaree Nikhinson / AP A security camera watches over Memorial Circle on Thursday night.

On Friday morning, the White House unveiled a website dedicated to what it's now calling the "Military Triumphal Arch."

The site plays a seemingly AI-generated video of the completed arch, topped with a burning eternal flame and entirely void of tourists and cars. (Mendelson's questions about traffic, including emergency response vehicles, did not get much airtime on Thursday). The website boasts the word "Triumph" in gold cursive, and describes the arch as "a solemn entrance to Arlington National Cemetery" — a disconnect that many critics have already noted in their public comments.

In a section called "An American Vision Finally Realized," the administration uses archival renderings to double down on its argument that the arch was authorized a century ago and has been sorely missing ever since.

"While such a grand monument was planned and dreamed of by all of America, it was a Dream that never got built because of the onset of the Great Depression of 1929 — But it will get built now," the website says.

Historic preservationists say Memorial Circle was left intentionally empty to preserve the symbolically significant view between the Lincoln Memorial and the former home of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee — one of dozens of historic sightlines that would be disrupted by a towering arch.

The website also provides some new, albeit vague, details about the arch's military capabilities. It says areas on the observation deck will be "set aside for snipers, countersnipers, and provisions for a sniper nest," and the base of the arch will be "designed for launching drones and other homeland security assets, if and when necessary."

"The Military component will play a large role in the planning and development of this Project," it reads. "It will be Highly Secretive but, at the same time, a Top Level and Lethal structure, the likes of which has not been seen in this Country before."

At a hearing last week, Chutkan questioned how the administration plans to reconcile the arch as both a military structure and a tourist attraction. Critics made that point throughout the day on Thursday, at the rally and the commission meeting.

"We are mightily perplexed by the assertion that this vainglorious arch will serve simultaneously as a gold-encrusted tourist attraction, outfitted with a gift shop and a viewing platform, and as a military fortification equipped with snipers, drones and live munitions," Susan Douglas of the activist group Third Act DMV said at the protest. "This is nothing more than the fever dream of a self-aggrandizing tyrant embellished by his sycophantic secretary of defense."

In a social media post Friday, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle slammed an "activist district court" for blocking construction and said, "We are confident we will be fully vindicated as this litigation proceeds."

Arch critics look to the courts and Congress for relief

Julia Demaree Nikhinson / AP Protesters rallied under a miniature arch mockup at Memorial Circle on Thursday morning.

Historic preservation groups wasted no time slamming both the process and the outcome of Thursday's commission vote.

Brent Leggs, the president and CEO of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, called the proceedings a "sham."

"It undermines the democratic process, violates federal statute, and insults our nation's veterans who have made the ultimate sacrifice," he said in a statement. "From the start, this Arch project has been driven by an artificial sense of urgency, while public opposition has been brushed aside."

Jimi Shaughnessy, veterans program manager for the National Parks Conservation Association, said in a statement that the organization is disappointed but not surprised. He vowed to "bring this to members of Congress, to ensure this arch is never built. Not here. Not ever."

Many Democratic lawmakers have vowed to stop — and investigate — the arch after they regain a Congressional majority in January.

Weissman said Congress doesn't need to act to stop the arch, since it never actively approved it. That decision, he said, will be up to the courts.

But, he added: "It would be fine if Congress takes additional measures to block construction, since we've seen this lawless administration circumvent the law and court orders so frequently."

Virginia Rep. Don Beyer has introduced a bill that would prohibit and defund the arch, and said Thursday he expects the number of co-sponsors to grow from 80 to at least 200 in the new year.

And Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., the ranking Democrat on the House Natural Resources Committee, warned commissioners that companies and "officials working to advance a project not authorized by Congress will put themselves at legal risk."

He argued that the project violates federal environmental and historic preservation laws, which fall within the jurisdiction of the House committee he expects to soon lead.

"I urge all officials and firms involved with this illegal project to consider the legal hazards they may be facing by advancing it, because, in case you hadn't heard, we'll soon have a new Congress that takes the rule of law very seriously," Huffman said.

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