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The Tobin opens its doors for a free day of arts and performances

Texas Public Radio | By Jack Morgan
Published September 7, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
HEB Performance Hall
Inside the H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.
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Courtesy: The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
HEB Performance Hall

The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts is opening its doors to everyone from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, and it won’t cost you a dime.

“This is our opportunity to open every door of the Tobin Center and kind of show San Antonio the full story of what we have to offer,” Tobin Center spokeswoman Lauren Keck said.

It’s the Tobin’s annual open house, and Keck said the variety of what happens there may surprise some visitors.

“I think most people know us through concerts or performances, but we're also home to the resident arts organizations, education programs, free community experiences, wellness events, cinema, visual art, and so much more,” Keck said.

a past open house
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Visitors explore the Tobin Center during a previous annual open house.
Courtesy: Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
a young performer
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A young performer at a previous Tobin Center open house.
Courtesy: The Tobin Center for Performing Arts
ballet on the main stage
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Ballet dancers perform on the Tobin Center’s main stage.
Courtesy: The Tobin Center for Performing Arts
in the Carlos Alvarez Theater
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Inside the Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater at the Tobin Center.
Courtesy: The Tobin Center for Performing Arts
a performance
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Performers take the stage during a previous Tobin Center open house.
Courtesy: The Tobin Center for Performing Arts

Both performance spaces will be used during the open house: the H-E-B Performance Hall and the smaller Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater.

“We'll have pop-up performances throughout the event in the H-E-B Performance Hall, as well as our Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater,” she said. “So there will be a schedule posted, and people can kind of explore throughout the building and experience different performances throughout the day as well.”

The first 250 visitors will receive a tote bag, and several of the bags will include tickets to upcoming shows.

Families can also take part in an interactive scavenger hunt as they explore the building. Plus, there will be music and dance.

ballerinas
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Ballerinas perform during a previous Tobin Center open house.
Courtesy: The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
a previous open house
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Visitors stop at information tables during a previous Tobin Center open house.
The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
giving a taste of Opera at the open house
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A taste of Opera at the open house.
Courtesy: The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Youth Orchestras of San Antonio
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Youth Orchestras of San Antonio at the Tobin's open house.
The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
in the lobby, the first 500 get bags
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In the lobby, the first 250 get bags.
Courtesy: The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

“All of our resident companies are involved, and they will perform throughout the day. So people can kind of get a sampling of everything that our resident companies have to offer as well,” Keck said.

It’s an event Keck said she looks forward to every year.

“The annual open house is one of my favorite days of the year because it gives San Antonio the chance to experience our entire story.”

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Jack Morgan
Jack Morgan can be reached at jack@tpr.org and on Twitter at @JackMorganii
See stories by Jack Morgan