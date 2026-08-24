Washington, D.C.'s first IndyCar race packed the National Mall

In the end, it was an American who took the crown.

The first-ever street race in the nation's capital ended with Florida native Kyle Kirkwood on the podium. He led 128 of the 147 laps, finishing with a commanding win.

Chris Graythen / Getty Images / Getty Images Kyle Kirkwood, driver of the #27 Sam's Club Honda, celebrates with his crew after winning the NTT INDYCAR Series Freedom 250.

Finn Gomez/Getty Images / Getty Images / Getty Images Kyle Kirkwood, driver of the #27 Sam's Club Andretti Global Honda, celebrates after winning the NTT INDYCAR Series. President Trump established the Freedom 250 Grand Prix weekend as part of the yearlong celebration of America's 250th anniversary.

Aaron Schwartz / Reuters / Reuters Drivers race on the track during the Freedom 250 Grand Prix IndyCar series race.

Over the weekend, the Freedom 250 Grand Prix transformed some of the nation's most famous streets – Pennsylvania, Constitution, and Independence avenues – into a race track.

Tens of thousands of people packed into the National Mall to attend each day of the two-day event. There was no shortage of American flag paraphernalia: red, white and blue hats, shirts, earrings and dresses. Many in the crowds sported bald eagles splashed on bright shirts as well as "Freedom 250" merch. (And a real bald eagle flew over the racetrack during the singing of "God Bless America" before returning to its handler.)

Tierney L. Cross / Reuters / Reuters People in costumes appear on the racetrack ahead of the Freedom 250 Grand Prix IndyCar series race.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU for NPR / The Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C., had a flyover of the new version of Air Force One.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU for NPR / Lee Chambers of Gainesville, Va., arriving with enthusiasm at his first Grand Prix race.

Allison Robbert/AP Photo/Allison Robbert / AP / AP Graham Rahal (15) makes a pit stop during the Freedom 250 Grand Prix auto race, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026, in Washington.(AP Photo/Allison Robbert)

Tyrone Turner/WAMU for NPR / The Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C., was held on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026, on a course that ran around the National Mall. At one of the perimeter fences, Jan Servais of Montgomery, Ala., watches a monitor showing the race.

Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Spectators look on during the IndyCar Freedom 250 Grand Prix.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU for NPR / James Lewis, left, and Ashley Smith, of Richmond, Va., arriving to the race in red white and blue style.

"Oh man — patriotic and electric," Cameron Graves said, describing the energy at the event. Graves wore American flag pants and a Freedom 250 shirt and hat. He already had a front row seat by 8:15am on Sunday.

Pre-race celebrations were filled with pomp and circumstance. There were multiple flyovers and military bands flooded the racetrack. Before waving the green start flag, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump took a ceremonious lap in Trump's armored car, nicknamed "The Beast." Crowds cheered and chanted "U.S.A."

Tierney L. Cross / Reuters / Reuters President Trump rides in the presidential limousine, known as "The Beast", ahead of the start of the Freedom 250 Grand Prix IndyCar series race.

Doug Mills / Pool/The New York Times/AP / Pool/The New York Times/AP President Trump waves the green flag to start the race alongside first lady Melania Trump, right, and from left, Bettina Trump and Donald Trump Jr. during the IndyCar Freedom 250 Grand Prix race.

Kent Nishimura / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Brazilian driver #4 Caio Collet races during the IndyCar Freedom 250 Grand Prix.

Julia Demaree Nikhinson / AP / AP Pit crew members and officials are pictured during the IndyCar Freedom 250 Grand Prix auto race.

Jacquelyn Martin / AP / AP Drivers compete during the IndyCar Freedom 250 Grand Prix auto race.

Mike Kropf / Getty Images / Getty Images Rinus VeeKay, driver of the #76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet drives in the NTT INDYCAR Series.

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix was pulled together in just seven months – a relatively short period of time to overcome security issues, satisfy permit requirements and address safety issues. Over 200 manhole covers had to be welded down because otherwise they could be road hazards.

The race brought people together from across the country. Devoted IndyCar fan Mick Bryant, a dealer of collectibles, including IndyCar cards, came from Greenfield, Ind. He was decked out in a full black-and-white checkered outfit down to his socks.

"I'll tell you what, I've been going to the [Indianapolis] 500 for decades... and I still get goosebumps," Bryant said. "There's nothing like it. I just love the sound. Love the smell."

Kathleen Lazorchack and her husband travelled from West Virginia for the race. Lazorchack is a director at Summit Point Motorsports Park. She said the best part about motorsports is the people.

"If you ever have an opportunity to walk through the paddock and talk to people, it'll make your hair stand up on your arms," Lazorchack said.

Along with the longtimers, there were also brand new fans.

Julia Demaree Nikhinson / AP / AP Spectators watch as President Trump, in the presidential limousine known as "The Beast," does a lap around the track before the IndyCar Freedom 250 Grand Prix auto race.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU for NPR / At one of the perimeter fences, a spectator films a large outdoor screen showing the race.

Allison Robbert / AP / AP Fans look on from the National Air and Space Museum near the fan zone ahead of the Freedom 250 Grand Prix auto race.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU for NPR / Noah Gutierrez, 4, donned his best racing suit to come to the race. His parents said that he loves racing, especially NASCAR. They live in Germantown, Md.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU for NPR / A military Humvee is parked near one of the spectator entrances to the The Freedom 250 Grand Prix.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU for NPR / Before the race, George Martin of Purcellville, Va., shows off the Freedom 250 Indy car that he bought. He said that he is a "big car guy" and has a bunch of models of cars.

In the front row of the stands, Omar Saenz and his 14-year-old step-son Damien Macwithey were carrying racing helmets signed by drivers. They had traveled from Dallas, Texas for their first IndyCar race.

"It's like a bum rush of people," Damien said, holding his helmet tight in his lap with the protective wrapping still on it. "It's going to be very loud."

And it definitely was.

Michael Milton, a D.C. resident wearing a bald eagle hat, was struck by the thundering sounds at his first IndyCar race.

"It does something to you, right? It gets inside of you," Milton said as the cars shot by. "It's almost a visceral feeling."

Gabriella Demczuk for NPR / The Indianapolis 500 Gordon Pipers march down the National Mall during the Freedom 250 Grand Prix on August 22, 2026.

Gabriella Demczuk for NPR / Drew Geisendorff, from the Indianapolis 500 Gordon Pipers, stands watch after performing on the National Mall during the Freedom 250 Grand Prix on Aug. 22, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

Gabriella Demczuk for NPR / Attendees watch a live streaming of the practice races on the National Mall during the Freedom 250 Grand Prix.

The Grand Prix also received plenty of pushback. Some D.C residents were wary of one more stamp President Trump was putting on their city. Others complained about the traffic jams and parking restrictions in the runup to the event.

Johnny Ring, who lives in D.C. and was there with his husband, said he had mixed feelings. (He might have been the only person reading a book at the track before the race began.)

Gabriella Demczuk / Team Penske's paddock is stationed across from the National Gallery of Art on the National Mall during the Freedom 250 Grand Prix on Aug. 22, 2026.

Gabriella Demczuk for NPR / A sculpture by Alexander Calder is barricaded at the entrance to the National Gallery of Art during the Freedom 250 Grand Prix on Aug. 22, 2026.

He was excited to view a once in a lifetime event, but said he also does not support the Trump administration.

"It feels like it's kind of shoved down our throats," said Ring. "But, you know, I want to be able to be kind of a little bit a part of history."



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