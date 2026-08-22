Holy wit: How comedians turn personal faith into perfect comedy

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Comedy club? You're about to. Buffy Gorrilla talked to three comics from different religious backgrounds who focus on faith in their acts.

BUFFY GORRILLA, BYLINE: Standing on a tall stage in a room with a retro vibe in Provo, Utah, Alaina Hirschi is shooting her first-ever comedy special.

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ALAINA HIRSCHI: All right. So good to be here with you guys. Thanks for coming out.

GORRILLA: Hirschi was once part of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, whose members are commonly known as Mormons.

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HIRSCHI: But yeah, I served my mission in El Salvador. It is kind of crazy that they sent us there because if you're not familiar, El Salvador is extremely dangerous, and I personally cannot imagine a group of people less equipped...

(LAUGHTER)

HIRSCHI: ...To live in a violent, gang-run country than Mormon teenagers.

(LAUGHTER)

HIRSCHI: I had never seen an R-rated movie before. And the church was like, you're going to be in one now.

(LAUGHTER)

GORRILLA: Comics like Hirschi have a long history of poking fun at religion, from George Carlin and Jim Gaffigan to newer voices like Taylor Tomlinson.

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GEORGE CARLIN: I think the list of commandments was deliberately and artificially inflated to get it up to 10.

JIM GAFFIGAN: I never miss church when I'm home. Yeah. When I travel, it's less consistent, meaning, I never go.

TAYLOR TOMLINSON: But I have a lot of Christians in my life. A lot of people praying for me, which I try not to take personally.

GORRILLA: Before she had comedy specials on Netflix, Taylor Tomlinson grew up devoutly Christian.

TOMLINSON: And I remember, like, you would get a prize if you memorized a Bible verse every week. And I never did or could. The only one I ever got was Jesus wept.

GORRILLA: That's from John 11:35, the shortest verse in the Bible, by the way. Hirschi and Tomlinson can spot jokes because they've spent years noticing the quirks of their religion. Caroline Matas, an expert on faith and media, says their experiences can lend their humor a sharp edge.

CAROLINE MATAS: I think part of what being an insider-outsider combo brings in terms of comedy is being able to reflect on the absurdity or the gap between sort of what you believe now and what you were taught in a way that doesn't feel necessarily just like an attack. Because it's also just sharing. Like, it's sharing your past. It's sharing the way we all do.

GORRILLA: But joking about religion can be chancy. People are passionate about their personal faith and can be offended if a joke's gone too far. That's something Hirschi says she keeps in mind.

HIRSCHI: I'm in Utah, and the crowds can be really mixed. You'll have ex-Mormons, and you'll have active, believing Mormons. It's always felt a little bit dicey to me of, like, I don't want to offend the audience.

GORRILLA: So she eased into writing about her religious background. Even when on tour, she uses the material sparingly.

HIRSCHI: I've kind of tried to avoid it a little bit because in Utah, it feels kind of hacky. It feels like the obvious thing that's, like, easy to go for.

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DINA HASHEM: I grew up in a strict Muslim family, so I'm still learning.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Woo.

HASHEM: Muzzies?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Yeah.

HASHEM: You still practice? Or...

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Yeah.

HASHEM: OK. So for me, it's like my family, like, shoved it down my throat, and, like, now I want to go to hell just to spite them. You know what I mean? Like, I'm excited to go to hell just to upset them. That's my vibe. Are you all sisters?

GORRILLA: That's Dina Hashem. She's an Emmy-nominated writer of "The Daily Show," who examines her Muslim upbringing in her stand-up show. One of her bits is about the aftermath of 9/11, when she found common ground with former President George W. Bush.

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HASHEM: Every day, he was like, those people hate our freedom. But I was watching that as a seventh-grade girl like, preach, George W. Bush.

(LAUGHTER)

HASHEM: They don't want us to date boys.

(LAUGHTER)

HASHEM: They don't want us to have sleepovers. Why do they hate freedom?

(LAUGHTER)

HASHEM: But I think it's really nice that I was probably the one Muslim in the world after 9/11 that was, like, George Bush gets me.

(LAUGHTER)

GORRILLA: Hirschi, Hashem and Tomlinson cover more than just religion in their acts. They also share their thoughts on life, politics and dating. But Tomlinson says religion has a universal quality that connects with audiences.

TOMLINSON: What I love about great stand-up is when it can help facilitate conversation and hopefully inspire whoever's watching it to be brave enough to talk about things that maybe they weren't comfortable talking about before.

GORRILLA: So faith and funny bones aren't mutually exclusive. Jokes provide a space for audiences to reflect, laugh and maybe even find a little common ground, one punch line at a time.

For NPR News, I'm Buffy Gorrilla.

(SOUNDBITE OF MONSTER RALLY'S "POW WOW") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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