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Senate committee votes to hold Fauci in contempt of Congress

WBUR
Published August 6, 2026 at 10:56 AM CDT

A Senate panel voted along party lines Thursday to hold Dr. Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress over his refusal to answer questions at a recent hearing before the Homeland Security Committee.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with NPR congressional reporter Eric McDaniel about what comes next for the retired immunologist, who is being investigated by Senate Republicans for actions taken during the COVID-19 pandemic response. Fauci, who held key leadership roles during the height of the pandemic, invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 100 times during last week’s contentious hearing.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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