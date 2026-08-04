In Michigan, two are dead in connection with the cyclosporiasis outbreak

Cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness caused by the Cyclospora parasite, is generally not life-threatening. Michigan’s state health department says the two people who died had “significant underlying health conditions that may have been affected by the disease and related dehydration.”

Michigan has reported more than 11,200 cases in an outbreak linked to iceberg lettuce sourced from privately held Taylor Farms operations in Mexico and served at Yum Brands-owned Taco Bell.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Professor David Hamer, infectious disease specialist at the Boston University School of Public Health.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR