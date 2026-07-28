Summer break varies by nearly a month across Bexar County school districts

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For students across the San Antonio area, summer vacation is not the same length everywhere.

Among school districts serving Bexar County, standard summer breaks range from 66 days in Northside ISD to 95 days in Comal ISD, a difference of nearly a month. Most districts fall between 74 and 83 days.

The difference is possible because Texas requires districts to provide at least 75,600 operational minutes but does not require every district to follow the same calendar.

Comal schedules the required time within a shorter school-year window. Its students finished classes May 21 and return Aug. 25.

Comal says its calendar is shaped by input from parents, students, employees and community members.

Return dates vary among the other districts, including Northside on Aug. 10; Edgewood on Aug. 11; Harlandale, Judson and San Antonio ISD on Aug. 12; North East on Aug. 17; and Alamo Heights on Aug. 19.

Research on summer breaks has found that academic progress can stall or decline, particularly in math. A 2024 review published in the journal Children also found less physical activity and more sedentary behavior, with some effects more pronounced among children facing socioeconomic disadvantage.

A Brookings Institution review of summer-learning research found that well-designed programs can improve achievement. It also highlighted lower-cost steps families can take at home, including giving children books matched to their interests and reading levels and asking questions before and after they read.

Note: This report is based on San Antonio-area school districts’ publicly available schedules, but certain in-district schools with different models are on unique schedules. Check your school’s calendar to confirm its return date.

Back-to-school savings

Texas’ annual sales tax holiday runs from Friday, Aug. 7, through midnight Sunday, Aug. 9, just before most area school districts begin classes.

Most clothing, footwear, school supplies and student backpacks priced below $100 per item can be purchased tax-free. Qualifying items include shirts, pants, dresses, coats, socks, general-purpose shoes, notebooks, binders, calculators, lunch boxes and backpacks.

The price limit applies to each item rather than the total purchase, so shoppers can buy several qualifying items even when the full transaction exceeds $100. Eligible online purchases also qualify during the holiday.

Items costing $100 or more and many accessories, protective items and specialized athletic products remain taxable.