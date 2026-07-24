Your next summer listen: Audiobook picks from Traci Thomas of 'The Stacks'

Looking for your next great book listen? “The Stacks” creator and host Traci Thomas joins host Scott Tong to share her audiobook picks.

Book recommendations from Traci Thomas

NONFICTION

FICTION

“ Pool House ” by Mary H. K. Choi, read by Joy Osmanski

” by Mary H. K. Choi, read by Joy Osmanski “ Vigil ” by George Saunders, read by Judy Greer, Stephen Root, MacLeod Andrews, Kimberly Farr, Mark Bramhall , Barrett Leddy, Eric Jason Martin, Karissa Vacker, Sunil Malhotra, Cassandra Campbell, Kimberly M. Wetherell, Aaron Goodson, and Maggi-Meg Reed

” by George Saunders, read by Judy Greer, Stephen Root, MacLeod Andrews, Kimberly Farr, Mark Bramhall , Barrett Leddy, Eric Jason Martin, Karissa Vacker, Sunil Malhotra, Cassandra Campbell, Kimberly M. Wetherell, Aaron Goodson, and Maggi-Meg Reed “ Half His Age ” by Jeanette McCurdy, read by the author

” by Jeanette McCurdy, read by the author “Don’t Tell Me How It Ends” by Adrienne Thurman, read by Shayna Small

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Here & Now‘s summer book club pick is Homer’s “Odyssey.” Have you been inspired to read it because of Christopher Nolan’s film? Do you prefer to read a book before seeing the movie adaptation? We want to hear your thoughts.

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