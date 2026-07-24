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Maine Democrats expected to nominate new Senate race candidate

WBUR | By Anthony Brooks
Published July 24, 2026 at 11:01 AM CDT

Weeks after Graham Platner’s campaign to become Maine’s Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate imploded, a new face emerges as the favorite.

This weekend, delegates are expected to formally nominate Troy Jackson, a former president of Maine’s state Senate, to face incumbent Sen. Susan Collins in a pivotal race that could determine control of the U.S. Senate.

WBUR’s Anthony Brooks reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Anthony Brooks
Anthony Brooks has more than twenty five years of experience in public radio, working as a producer, editor, reporter, and most recently, as a fill-in host for NPR. For years, Brooks has worked as a Boston-based reporter for NPR, covering regional issues across New England, including politics, criminal justice, and urban affairs. He has also covered higher education for NPR, and during the 2000 presidential election he was one of NPR's lead political reporters, covering the campaign from the early primaries through the Supreme Court's Bush V. Gore ruling. His reports have been heard for many years on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition.
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