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Battling screen addiction with 3 simple habits

NPR | By Manoush Zomorodi,
Avery KeatleySanaz Meshkinpour
Published July 25, 2026 at 12:29 PM CDT

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Rethinking addiction in the age of Ozempic

Many people say they feel addicted to their devices. Journalist Nayeema Raza says three pre-internet habits could help us slow down and break the screen cycle.

About Nayeema Raza

Nayeema Raza is a journalist, filmmaker and host of the podcast, Smart Girl Dumb Questions. Her work explores the intersection of media, culture, and power. She is a part-time lecturer of international and public affairs at Columbia University.

Web Resources

Related TED Talk: An Internet without screens might look like this

Related TED Talk: The clever trick used by sports betting apps

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screen timeTED Radio Hour
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Avery Keatley
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Avery Keatley
Sanaz Meshkinpour
[Copyright 2024 NPR]