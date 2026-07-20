A tour of Detroit's famous foods

Detroit’s signature foods are filling, made for factory workers who need to eat quickly and get back on the job.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks about ham shops, Coneys, and Detroit-style pizza with Carlos Parisi, a Detroit food expert, influencer, and owner of the local chips and salsa company Aunt Nee’s; Grace Keros, owner of American Coney Island, which was started by her grandfather more than a hundred years ago; and Kim Lambert, owner of Mike’s Famous Ham Place.

/ Scott Tong and the Coney dog he made. (Julia Corcoran/Here & Now)

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