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A new phase in the war in Ukraine

NPR | By Sarah Robbins,
Don GonyeaHenry Larson
Published July 4, 2026 at 4:03 PM CDT

Ukraine says it can now hit military and energy targets deep inside Russia. Former ambassador Daniel Fried explains why he thinks Russia is starting to lose its strategic advantage.

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All Things Considered
Sarah Robbins
Don Gonyea
You're most likely to find NPR's Don Gonyea on the road, in some battleground state looking for voters to sit with him at the local lunch spot, the VFW or union hall, at a campaign rally, or at their kitchen tables to tell him what's on their minds. Through countless such conversations over the course of the year, he gets a ground-level view of American elections. Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. To hear his sound-rich stories is akin to riding in the passenger seat of his rental car, traveling through Iowa or South Carolina or Michigan or wherever, right along with him.
See stories by Don Gonyea
Henry Larson