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Saturday Sports: The NBA title; the World Cup; NCAA football

NPR | By Elissa Nadworny
Published June 13, 2026 at 6:39 AM CDT

NPR's Elissa Nadworny and sportswriter Howard Bryant discuss the NBA Finals and the World Cup.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Elissa Nadworny
Elissa Nadworny reports on all things college for NPR, following big stories like unprecedented enrollment declines, college affordability, the student debt crisis and workforce training. During the 2020-2021 academic year, she traveled to dozens of campuses to document what it was like to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. Her work has won several awards including a 2020 Gracie Award for a story about student parents in college, a 2018 James Beard Award for a story about the Chinese-American population in the Mississippi Delta and a 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in innovation.
See stories by Elissa Nadworny