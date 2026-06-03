Ultra runner Tyler Andrews summited Everest in 9 hours and 55 minutes, crushing 23-year-old record

Tyler Andrews already holds records for the fastest-known time ascents of Argentina’s Aconcagua, Japan’s Mount Fuji and Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro. Now, he adds Mount Everest to his impressive list of titles.

The 36-year-old Massachusetts native has broken the 23-year-old record set by Nepali climber Lhaka Gelu Sherpa — besting it by more than an hour (in 9 hours and 55 minutes).

/ Tyler Andrews. (Courtesy of Tyler Andrews)

He made the solo, oxygen-assisted climb on May 28, a few days after his sixth failed attempt at summiting Mount Everest since 2025.

He talks to host Robin Young about his new record, his training, and why he keeps on going. Andrews is the founder of the not-for-profit Chaski Foundation, assisting underserved athletes and others in Ecuador and Peru, as well as online coaching for runners at all levels.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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