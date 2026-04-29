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At Water’s Edge: How Truman Lowe’s art fits into the story of America

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 29, 2026 at 11:02 AM CDT
Feather Canoe, 1993. (Courtesy of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian)
Courtesy of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian
Feather Canoe, 1993. (Courtesy of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian)

To mark the 250th anniversary of the United States, we’re cataloging 25 objects that define the country’s history.

A new exhibition at the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian showcases the work of the late minimalist artist Truman Lowe.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan interviews the curator of the exhibit, Rebecca Trautmann, about the influence Lowe had on Tribal communities and the country as a whole.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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