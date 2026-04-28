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George Washington's lost pistol is now at the Smithsonian

NPR | By Andrew Limbong
Published April 28, 2026 at 3:12 AM CDT

NPR's America in Pursuit series examines a presidential treasure, a pistol that was lost by George Washington and now can be found at the Smithsonian.

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Andrew Limbong
Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk, where he does pieces on anything remotely related to arts or culture, from streamers looking for mental health on Twitch to Britney Spears' fight over her conservatorship. He's also covered the near collapse of the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic. He's the host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast and a frequent host on Life Kit.
See stories by Andrew Limbong