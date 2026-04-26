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WHCD shooting investigation underway: Here's what we know

NPR | By Danielle Kurtzleben ,
Ryan Lucas
Published April 26, 2026 at 5:03 PM CDT

Hours after a gunman attempted to breach the White House Correspondents' Dinner, details are slowly emerging about who he is.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
See stories by Danielle Kurtzleben
Ryan Lucas
Ryan Lucas covers the Justice Department for NPR.
See stories by Ryan Lucas