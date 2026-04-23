© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scam Advisory: We’ve been notified of individuals posing as The Source producers and requesting payment for booking. TPR never charges for interviews or appearances. Booking requests can be verified at thesource@tpr.org. Report incidents to reportfraud.ftc.gov.

Want children to score higher in reading and math? Try early intervention

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 23, 2026 at 11:02 AM CDT
(Courtesy of Columbia Mailman School of Public Health)
Courtesy of Columbia Mailman School of Public Health
(Courtesy of Columbia Mailman School of Public Health)

Infants and toddlers with disabilities and developmental delays may benefit from therapy services before they even start school. Now, researchers have evidence of how early intervention is boosting children’s test scores years later.

Host David Folkenflik speaks with Jeanette Stingone, an assistant professor at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
Here & Now
Here & Now Newsroom