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Morning news brief

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published April 23, 2026 at 3:46 AM CDT

Trump extends ceasefire, but Iran says it's not enough, Pentagon dismisses Navy secretary, Trump's polling numbers near all-time low as he grapples with Iran war and political fights.

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Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin