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All Things Considered
Avery Keatley
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
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Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon