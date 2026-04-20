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Tips on 'How to Start' your life's work from journalist Jodi Kantor

NPR | By Courtney Dorning,
Mary Louise KellyJason Fuller
Published April 20, 2026 at 4:06 PM CDT

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with New York Times journalist Jodi Kantor about her new book, How to Start.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
See stories by Courtney Dorning
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Jason Fuller
[Copyright 2024 NPR]