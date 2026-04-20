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Activists worry that human rights are not prominent in U.S.-Iran negotiations
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.