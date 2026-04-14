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'Hanging by a thread': Fertilizer shortage in India deepens due to ongoing Iran war
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.