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'Hanging by a thread': Fertilizer shortage in India deepens due to ongoing Iran war

NPR | By Diaa Hadid
Published April 14, 2026 at 3:42 AM CDT

With shipments through the Strait of Hormuz stalled after the Iran war began, fertilizer shortages are deepening across India.

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Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
See stories by Diaa Hadid