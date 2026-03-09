Live Nation and Justice Department reach settlement in antitrust case

Updated March 10, 2026 at 4:20 AM CDT

Live Nation has reached a tentative settlement with the Department of Justice over a federal lawsuit accusing the company of monopolizing the live entertainment industry. The settlement will be submitted to the court for final approval. The company's antitrust trial, which began a week ago in a New York City courtroom, aimed to break up Live Nation and its subsidiary, Ticketmaster.

A lawsuit filed by the Justice Department, the District of Columbia and 39 states in 2024 accused Live Nation and Ticketmaster of unfairly wielding their power over concert promotion, artist management, venue operations and ticketing services to shut out competitors. The Biden-era Justice Department complaint was moved forward under the Trump administration. In previous comments shared with NPR, Live Nation denied the government's claims and stated that there is more competition in the ticket marketplace than ever.

The government's lawsuit accused Live Nation of shutting out competition in the more than 60% of amphitheaters it owns across the country. In a statement shared with NPR, Live Nation disclosed that its amphitheaters will now be able to work with competing promoters, and that those promoters can independently decide how to distribute up to 50% of tickets. Amphitheater shows will also have a 15% cap on ticket service fees.

"By giving artists greater flexibility in choosing their promotional partners and ticketing strategy while also keeping the cost of a concert more affordable for fans, we are putting more power where it should be — with artists and fans," reads a statement from Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment.

According to the statement, Live Nation is divesting exclusive booking agreements with 13 amphitheatres. It will also allow for more flexibility in its contracts with other major venues across the country. Live Nation says the settlement will also include an eight-year extension of the company's consent decree with the Justice Department — these terms are meant to prevent retaliation and other anticompetitive behavior on behalf of Live Nation.

The Justice Department did not respond to NPR's requests for comment. Despite the tentative settlement, a coalition of 26 participating states plus the District of Columbia say they reject the settlement terms and plan to move forward with the antitrust lawsuit. In a statement shared with NPR, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes affirmed her support for continuing the lawsuit.

"The case against Ticketmaster is strong, and I am committed to seeing it through. The settlement recently announced by the federal government does not adequately remedy the harm done to Arizona consumers and the live music marketplace," reads the statement. "Arizona is prepared to continue litigating this case alongside our bipartisan coalition of attorneys general to hold Ticketmaster accountable in court and secure real relief for music fans."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, a ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law, also issued a statement supporting the attorneys general who have chosen to move forward. That includes her state of Minnesota.

"The Justice Department's previous agreements with Live Nation failed because they did not change its incentives to enrich itself over fans, artists, and venues," Sen. Klobuchar wrote. "Today's settlement appears to be more of the same."

Live Nation says it has created a $280 million settlement fund to address the participating states' damage claims. So far, NPR has confirmed that Oklahoma and Arkansas have agreed to the terms of the settlement.

In a statement shared with NPR, Stephen Parker of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) criticized the settlement.

"Live Nation's reported settlement amount — $280 million — is the equivalent of 4 days of their 2025 revenue, which means they could potentially make it back by this Friday," wrote Parker. "The reported settlement does not appear to include any specific and explicit protections for fans, artists, or independent venues and festivals."

He added that NIVA considered the settlement "a failure of the justice system."

The Associated Press reported that U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian told jurors about the settlement in court, and that the trial will continue next week for states who reject the agreement.

