Here's what we know about the West Sixth Street shooting victims

A shooting on West Sixth Street brought carnage to one of Austin's liveliest bar districts early Sunday morning, resulting in four deaths and injuries to 13 other people. Some of the injured remain in critical condition.

The Austin Police Department confirmed Monday that Ryder Harrington and Savitha Shan were among those who died. Later Monday night, APD released the name of a third person who died, Jorge Pederson.

The suspect was shot and killed by police officers.

The shooting occurred at Buford's, a bar popular among college students and young adults.

"Our hearts are broken. We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and their families affected by the tragic violence that occurred early Sunday morning," the business said in a statement on social media. "No words can adequately express the sorrow we feel for those who lost loved ones or were injured. These were young people with their whole lives ahead of them."

Jorge Pederson

Jorge Pederson was 30 years old, according to APD. An online fundraiser for funeral costs described him as "an inspiration in Mixed martial arts."

"His impact at the gym was that of a welcoming, warm and tough presence that changed many lives for the better," the fundraiser said.

"Jorge had a bright future that was cut short in the March 1st Austin, Texas shooting at Buford's Bar. He will not soon be forgotten," it continued.

Savitha Shan

Shan was a 21-year-old dual-degree student at the University of Texas at Austin. She grew up in Austin and was a graduate of Baranoff Elementary School and LASA High School, a friend confirmed.

UT President Jim Davis acknowledged Shan's death in an email to UT students and staff.

"Today, it was confirmed that among those who lost their lives is one UT student. A child of loving parents. A loyal friend to many. A Longhorn preparing to change the world. It is devastating, and I know all of us are grieved by this horrible news and we will remember her," Davis said.

In the email, Davis also confirmed that other UT Austin students were among the injured.

"Some of these are very serious and we are hoping for the best outcomes, while others are on the path to recovery," he said. "I have met with many of these families and will continue to pray for them."

Courtesy Beta Theta Pi at Texas Tech University / 19-year-old Ryder Harrington was among the victims of a shooting on Austin's West Sixth Street.

Ryder Harrington

Harrington was a 19-year-old student at Texas Tech University, where he belonged to the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He graduated in 2024 from Austin's Westwood High School, and played on the baseball team there through his junior year.

In a tribute post on Instagram, the fraternity described Harrington as "a beloved son, brother, and friend whose kindness and presence touched countless lives."

"Ryder had a rare ability to truly enjoy life to make people laugh, to make moments feel bigger, and to make ordinary days unforgettable," the post said. "If anyone embodied what it meant to live fully and love deeply, it was Ryder."

Harrington's siblings also honored him on social media. His brother, Reed Harrington, called him "the best mix" of all the Harrington siblings: "He had the wit of Ryan, the heart of Reagan, and the stubbornness of myself," he said.

"Watching the man he had become, and seeing all the lives he touched, leaves me certain that this world was robbed of a great future," Reed added.

In a post on X, Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows said Ryder Harrington was the brother-in-law of a member of his team, and requested prayers for the Harrington family.

"From all accounts, Ryder was exactly the kind of young man who made a difference without even trying — full of life, loyal to his friends, proud to be a Red Raider and a Texan, and someone who showed up for the people around him," Burrows wrote.

The fraternity said it will hold a candlelight vigil in Ryder Harrington's honor on Monday at 8 p.m. at 1410 Orlando Ave. in Lubbock.

KUT's Greta Díaz González Vázquez contributed reporting to this story.

