Worth Repeating: Found

Published February 10, 2026 at 4:43 PM CST
Worth Repeating: Found - Banner
The first storyteller is Paula Evans. Paula shares a story about a part of her mother’s life she never knew existed.
Our next storyteller is Shannon Irby. Shannon shares a story about finding herself drawn to a home she didn’t think she could claim.
Our next storyteller is Ryan Aguirre. Ryan shares a story about finding order in a situation where others might catch fire.
Our next storyteller is Randall Kowalik. Randall shares a story about understanding his father’s train of thought, after his passing.
Worth Repeating: Found Musical Guest - Trio Ardiente
Our next storyteller is Beck Dominguez. Beck shares a story about a day she planned to stay in bed but the universe had other plans.
Our next storyteller is Sergio Velasquez. Sergio shares a story about finding someone worth the wait.
Our last storyteller is Michael Lopez. Michael shares a story about a cold night and an almost hopeless search.
Worth Repeating: Found Co-Hosts Tori Pool & Gerardo Robledo
