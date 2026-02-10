Worth Repeating: Found Texas Public Radio Published February 10, 2026 at 4:43 PM CST Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Worth Repeating: Found - Banner The first storyteller is Paula Evans. Paula shares a story about a part of her mother’s life she never knew existed. Our next storyteller is Shannon Irby. Shannon shares a story about finding herself drawn to a home she didn’t think she could claim. Our next storyteller is Ryan Aguirre. Ryan shares a story about finding order in a situation where others might catch fire. Our next storyteller is Randall Kowalik. Randall shares a story about understanding his father’s train of thought, after his passing. Worth Repeating: Found Musical Guest - Trio Ardiente Our next storyteller is Beck Dominguez. Beck shares a story about a day she planned to stay in bed but the universe had other plans. Our next storyteller is Sergio Velasquez. Sergio shares a story about finding someone worth the wait. Our last storyteller is Michael Lopez. Michael shares a story about a cold night and an almost hopeless search. Worth Repeating: Found Co-Hosts Tori Pool & Gerardo Robledo