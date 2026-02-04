© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Emptied supermarket shelves across the Southeast reveal the hidden cost of extreme weather panic

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 4, 2026 at 10:56 AM CST

Economists have found U.S. consumers tend to overbuy in a panicked frenzy before storms like Fern, racing to hoard milk, bread, and canned essential goods, clearing shelves of grocery stores in a storm’s projected path.

But this pre-storm panic purchasing can have major consequences on the planet and on communities with the highest concentration of food insecurity.

Grist staff writer Ayurella Horn-Muller speaks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong about what happens when our storm prep instincts tend to backfire and who it tends to hurt.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

