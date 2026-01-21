© 2026 Texas Public Radio
David Guterson's new novel 'Evelyn in Transit' takes readers on journey as entertaining as it is meaningful

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 21, 2026 at 11:03 AM CST
The cover of "Evelyn in Transit" beside author David Gutherson. (Courtesy of W. W. Norton & Company)
Courtesy of W. W. Norton & Company
The cover of "Evelyn in Transit" beside author David Gutherson. (Courtesy of W. W. Norton & Company)

Novelist David Guterson (best known for “Snow Falling on Cedars”) takes readers on a journey from Indiana to Tibet and back again in his newly released “Evelyn in Transit.”

The book follows the lives of a young American girl and a Tibetan boy, thought to be a reincarnated holy lama, as their stories slowly braid together. Both follow unexpected journeys, full of humor and turmoil, as they strive to add meaning to their lives.

Guterson joins Here & Now to talk about the book and his own interest in Buddhism.

Book excerpt: ‘Evelyn in Transit’

By David Guterson

Excerpted from “Evelyn in Transit: A Novel.” Copyright (c) 2026 by David Guterson. Used with permission of the publisher, W. W. Norton & Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
