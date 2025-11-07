Could a ceasefire bring humanitarian relief to Sudan?

Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, accused of widespread atrocities, has agreed to a U.S.-brokered ceasefire proposal that would allow humanitarian aid to flow back into the war-ravaged country.

The agreement, if accepted by all parties, would allow the delivery of humanitarian assistance to flow back into Sudan, two and half years into its civil war. But the Sudanese military says it will agree to the proposal only if RSF disarms, and withdraws from territory it captured last week in western Darfur, following a horrific massacre there.

NPR’s Emmanuel Akinwotu joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong with the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

