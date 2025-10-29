© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Curl up with a haunting Halloween read — that won't keep you up at night

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 29, 2025 at 10:56 AM CDT
(Getty Images)
Getty Images
(Getty Images)

Here & Now‘s go-to book expert, Traci Thomas of “The Stacks” podcast, admits she’s a scaredy cat when it comes to horror books. But she still loves a novel that haunts or a true crime book that terrifies. She shares a few favorites with host Scott Tong.

Fiction

Nonfiction

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
Here & Now
Here & Now Newsroom