Ticket lottery closes Oct. 31 for Banana Ball at The Wolff in June

Banana Ball returns to Nelson Wolff Municipal Stadium on U.S. 90 West on June 26 and 27, but you have to enter a lottery for a chance to buy tickets.

The lottery ends on Oct. 31. You can enter here for tickets.

The San Antonio Missions are excited to host the games between the Texas Tailgaters and the Loco Beach Coconuts at The Wolff. Team spokesman—Brian Yancelson—said past Banana Ball games have been sell-outs—thus the need for a ticket lottery.

Yancelson said there's a lot going on at once during the Banana Ball games.

"The Texas Tailgaters have someone actually cooking on a grill on the field the entire time," he said. "They're known for non-stop action ... you can look in five different directions and something crazy will be going on."

Marco Reyna II / San Antonio Missions The Texas Tailgaters grill on the field during their games

Players also perform choreographed dances, have their own walk-to-the-plate music—professional wrestling style, and big scoring celebrations where they players run through the crowd.

And there's the world's tallest pitcher and hitter—nicknamed "Stilts"— who stands ten feet tall.

Some traditional baseball rules are out the window in Banana Ball games. In fact, there are 11 unique rules, and one really draws fans directly into games. Fans who catch a foul ball, record an official out for the team who hits it.

The Savanah Bananas created the quirky games that have now grown into a half dozen teams that play across the country, including the Firefighters, Party Animals, the Texas Tailgaters, the Loco Beach Coconuts, and the Indianapolis Clowns.

The San Antonio Missions of the Texas League are a Double-A farm team for the San Diego Padres. The Wolff seats more than 6,000 fans with standing room for another 3,000.